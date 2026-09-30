Raiders Mailbag: Realistic Fans Have Compelling Argument vs. Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) are the talk of the National Football League because they are not only undefeated, but also playing well.

This weekend, they find themselves playing host to their bitter AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) , who are also undefeated, and are the standard by which the Raiders are using as a plumb line for what they want to become, and are.

Raider Nation’s Thoughts

Each week, I ask fans via social media to share their feedback, thoughts, and feelings on the Silver and Black. I found this week to be exceptionally shocking; consider the nature of the term fan.

Many do not realize that the word fan, when used to depict followers or supporters of something such as a team, movie, band, or other entity, comes from fanatic, which has its origins in the late 17th century and comes from the Latin word fanaticus. It literally means "insanely inspired." Ironically, it took on a rather strong sports vernacular in the late 19th century, when American media, specifically newspaper writers, began shortening it to fan, initially to describe enthusiastic baseball followers and then eventually sports in general and evolving into other areas such as movies, music, and food.

Because fans can be, and often are, fanatics, you rarely see them being reasonable in their expectations. But Raider fans are different; for them, this is a way of life. With the Chiefs coming in, I didn’t expect that depth from Raider fans, but I was truly impressed.

Don’t Go Backward

Win or lose, be competitive. Don't get blown out. Excited for the Kubiak/Reid matchup. Defense to slow down k. Walker?

Huge test. Chiefs always tough. — Judge Jury Executioner (@judgejurye86411) September 30, 2026

Your Honor (Judge), I applaud you and all of Raider Nation for remembering that, despite the early and substantive success, this is a Raiders rebuild, and the Silver and Black have holes. Some for lack of players (No WR1), some with youth (RB), and finally some with very thin amounts of talent and a lack of depth.

Either way, asking for competitiveness and not getting blown out is very fair. The Raiders, even if the lack of depth shows out, I doubt will ever look incompetent or lack competitiveness. This team has taken on the identity of Klint Kubiak: they are fighters and scrappers, and as you have seen the last two weeks, they're not afraid to go on the road as underdogs and win.

Say What?

Win or Lose, play all 4 quarters like they have been and finally prove to the “experts” that the Raiders are for real and on the upswing. — Eric (@drainsurgeonpro) September 30, 2026

Eric, thanks for the Tweet. I haven't seen anyone I respect think the Raiders are for real. If they are out there, I can tell you they aren’t experts. The Raiders are razor-thin in some places, relying on very talented but still young players and, in some cases, simply lacking talent. All of that screams rebuild, but that isn’t a nasty word.

This team, as it did in the glory years of Al Davis, has taken on the identity of its leader, in this case, Klint Kubiak . I think the entire NFL is taking them seriously, and I can assure you the Chiefs are. Again, that's a very sensible request, and I applaud it.

Raider Nation Stand Tall

I hope to be proven wrong and the whole crowd is silver and black and it’s a true start to the Vegas era — Just MIKE (@OneStonedazzDad) September 30, 2026

Mike, I have covered the Raiders since they arrived in Las Vegas. I have said in multiple interviews this week that the Raiders have never, at home, had a home-crowd advantage over the Chiefs. Depending on how many sold their tickets before the season, I still expect a better-than-usual Raiders crowd.

If the Silver and Black maintain the attitude they show through three games all season, it will be the case next year.

That said, many own tickets strictly as an investment. They don’t care who they sell to. That said, the Raider Nation proves every week on the road the enormity of their fan base, and if the Raiders continue to show growth, this amazing fan base will buy those tickets.

I am more excited for this Raiders game than any I have covered yet. One of the many reasons is to see the crowd. Even a 50-50 crowd is a Raiders win to me because of the disparity in the past.

If the Raiders’ franchise gives them a reason to believe, this fan base will one day give their team the true home advantage they have lacked since leaving Oakland.

Spags

How we perform vs Spagniolo, that guy is a master so curious to see how Kubiak plans the game — Erikg (@ErikTGuerrero) September 30, 2026

Erik, I agree, but with one major caveat. Andy Reid and the Chiefs have a full complement of offensive talent. The Raiders don’t even have a WR1. Conceptually, I think it is 100% fair to gauge this offense as a key cog in any NFL team’s arsenal that the Raiders don't have. Keep that in mind as you judge the Raiders this weekend, and let your imagination run wild about what it will look like when they do have one.



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