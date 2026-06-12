How Raiders Benefitting From Versatility on Defense

For this Las Vegas Raiders team to take a huge step forward next season, they are going to need their defense to improve. That is what they are expected to do because of all the changes they made this offseason. The Raiders have a new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, who knows this defense well because he has been around them for the last few years. Then the Raiders have new additions they got this offseason that are going to make this defense better.

A lot of good things are coming out of the Raiders' building, especially with Leonard taking over the defense. He now gets his opportunity to show why the Raiders gave him that promotion. Leonard is taking it with having to prove it every day that he is the right fit. Leonard has already made his mark on the defensive line and has improved it over the years. Now, he is going to show he can improve the rest of the defense.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Raiders Defense Has More Than One Key Piece

The thing that is going to help this group next season is that they are going into a 3-4 base defense with players who could play better positions. The defense will have multiple good defenders on the field at once. It is something this team has not shown over the years. The Raiders got good linebackers in Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean this offseason, which will make this defense even better.

"We have a lot of guys that played this, play that, they just move around in a lot of areas, so now it's kind of hard to scout against us and tell what we are doing," said Raiders linebacker Quay Walker.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) ]against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Versatility Is Key

"Say, for instance, I'm on the line, you never know if I'm going to drop or if I'm going to rush, whether that's to the field or the boundary. Same thing with [Jeremy] Chinn, Kwity [Paye], no matter what the case may be, Maxx [Crosby]. Just a whole lot, it kind of helps and plays hand in hand with the whole defense I'll say."

This defense is going to come into form. They want to have a better defense than they had in the past. If they do, it is going to go a long way in helping the team overall, and the offense is going to have more opportunities to put up points.