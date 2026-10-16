Biggest Challenges Bills Will Present Raiders This Week

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost consecutive games and now have a daunting Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

This upcoming stretch feels like a make-or-break part of the season for the Raiders, who have multiple top-flight opponents coming up on the horizon. However, the focus is on this week and on attempting to defy the odds and defeat a Super Bowl contender. While speaking with the media on Thursday, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard highlighted the challenges their units will face against the Bills.

Containing Buffalo's Defensive Line

"I think it's a very talented group. They're talented," Janocko said. "They're well coached. They have a good scheme. They play very hard. They play fast. They're physically gifted. So, those are guys that present a heck of a challenge for us this week. It's something that we're going to attack different ways, but we're excited for the challenge. But those guys are a really talented group."

Defensively, the Bills have been lackluster, allowing 28.2 points per game, ranking 28th in the league. They also have only two interceptions, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. That said, Buffalo's defensive line has been great, and its pass rush has been more than serviceable, recording 11 sacks. If there's anything that derails Kirk Cousins, it's pressure, and the Bills have the personnel to do so.

Containing Josh Allen

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a really good player and somebody you got to account for," Leonard said. "But it's not something you don't have to deal with in other weeks of the season, but yes, definitely have to be aware of him as a rusher. He's really good at extending plays, whether he scrambles to run, or scrambles to throw."

Allen is inevitable. In Monday night's win over the Los Angeles Rams, the 30-year-old quarterback completed only 12 passes, but that didn't stop the Bills from scoring 37 points. Although Allen's completion output was limited, he threw for 210 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, Allen rushed 10 times for 121 yards and one touchdown. The nine-year veteran makes truly 11-on-11 football. Defenses have to account for his legs, which forces coordinators to alter their scheme.

Leonard correctly acknowledged that you have to account for Allen's ability to create plays with his feet. Las Vegas will likely deploy a quarterback spy on every play, which eliminates a defender on passing downs. It's virtually impossible to marginalize Allen. What defenses have to do is use Allen's aggressiveness against him. The MVP-winning quarterback is prone to put the ball in harm's way, so generating pressure is a way to create turnover-worthy opportunities. Easier said than done.