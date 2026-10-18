Predicting Raiders’ Offensive Leaders Against Bills

Pressure is mounting on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak when they host the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Last week's defeat against the New England Patriots was the first time this season that you left a game feeling concerned about the Raiders' performance. Nevertheless, it's a new challenge for the Silver and Black. Here are projections for Las Vegas' top offensive players against the Bills.

Kirk Cousins

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 25-of-36 for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

Similar to last week, the Raiders will likely be forced into a pass-heavy game script with Josh Allen on the other side. The 38-year-old quarterback could push 40 attempts in this game, but he should also find great success against a porous defense. Buffalo is allowing 28.2 points per game, ranking 28th in the league. Additionally, the Bills have allowed at least 29 points in four of five games.

This is a great spot for Cousins to produce explosive numbers in a potential barn burner. Unfortunately, it may not be enough to depart Week 6 with a win, as Buffalo's offense is a well-oiled machine.

Ashton Jeanty

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 58 yards; three receptions for 36 yards

Jeanty has no designation on the injury report and appears to be a full-go for the Raiders in Week 6. However, I'm still worried that those well-documented ailments are still present. Additionally, Buffalo's defensive line is stout with multiple run stuffers.

Las Vegas has struggled to generate interior push, culminating in underwhelming rushing production between the tackles. The 22-year-old running back will see the lion's share of the workload, but Mike Washington Jr. could eat into some of the opportunities. Long story short, Jeanty could be in for another long and frustrating game on Sunday.

Brock Bowers

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown

Las Vegas' passing game revolves around Bowers, who has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice this season. The 23-year-old tight end has played in three games after missing the first two weeks.

Buffalo's defense has allowed the 10th-most yards to tight ends this season, and, as mentioned, the Raiders will need to throw the ball frequently to keep up with the Bills. Bowers could see 15+ targets in this game. It will be interesting to see if Buffalo brackets or double-teams the superstar tight end every play and forces Cousins to look elsewhere.