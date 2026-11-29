The Las Vegas Raiders' season was never going to go anywhere if running back Ashton Jeanty wasn't a major part of their offense.

Jeanty, who showed some impressive flashes and totaled lots of scrimmage yards in his rookie season, was expected to take a major leap with a better supporting cast. However, that has not necessarily been the case.

The former Boise State star got off to a solid start in the Raiders' opening game, but hasn't made much of an impact since. It frustrated Raider Nation and fantasy owners alike, and the team went into a skid because it couldn't run the ball.

Since then, Klint Kubiak has unlocked something in Jeanty, allowing him to make his impact felt. He's started to unlock him in the passing game.

Ashton Jeanty's New Strength

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty leads the team in receptions with 51 and is third on the team with 507 receiving yards, along with four touchdown receptions. Kubiak understands that getting him out in space and allowing him to force missed tackles is a strength he can provide for this team.

The Raiders weren't opening up space for Jeanty in the ground game, as he would struggle to find much space in the backfield. It also didn't help that he was injured in preseason and continues to work his way back from it.

Getting out in space and catching passes prevents him from having to plant hard on his ankle and make cuts out of the backfield, instead getting out and running routes that rely on his release and burst. He can also catch out of the backfield and navigate blocks on screens.

These are the kinds of things Raiders fans want to see from a young coach like Kubiak, knowing he understands his personnel and how to adapt when something isn't working. Previous coaching staffs may have tried to keep churning Jeanty out of the backfield.

How It Helps Fernando Mendoza

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie quarterback needs easy options when he drops back, and Jeanty out of the backfield is one of those options.

Mendoza connected with Jeanty on a 68-yard passing touchdown last week for the first one of his career, and that should mean he'll continue to throw it Jeanty's way. If those two can continue to form chemistry, the Raiders will have a much more respectable offense.

The Raiders have unlocked something by using Jeanty as a receiver, and they should continue to do so. They're still trying to make noise in the AFC playoff hunt, and they'll lean on Jeanty to do it.