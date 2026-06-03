How Raiders Can Get Most Out of Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders fans are highly anticipating the eventual debut of No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

While the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins a few weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft to give Mendoza a chance to sit and learn behind a veteran, Mendoza's eventual insertion into the starting role will be more pivotal to the franchise's future.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

General Manager John Spytek and Minority Owner Tom Brady don't want to rush Mendoza, but he should get some action this season. Given his high IQ and translatable physical tools, we should see Mendoza in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

So, what would a successful rookie season look like for the Raiders' future franchise QB? Let's determine what would make Mendoza's first year a success.

At Least Five Starts

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The last No. 1 overall pick at quarterback to start fewer than five games in their rookie season was... JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

That's not a great example, but it is a bit odd that the last top rookie QB without serious playing experience was a player who played for the same franchise and is widely considered the biggest bust of all time.

Dec 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) walks off the field after the Raiders' 20-19 victory over the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's a low bar to clear, but if Mendoza can take the starting role before Week 6, it would be very telling about where the team is at that point and how far they feel his development has progressed. Will they be in contention and feel like inserting the rookie is the right move?

If the season is lost, they may feel a little better about letting Mendoza get some reps early on. There might be no point, at that point, in having 38-year-old Cousins out there taking developmental snaps away from their young quarterback.

A Positive TD-INT Ratio

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As long as Mendoza is not turning the ball over and is helping the offense move, his rookie season should be a success.

Mendoza was elite at protecting the football at Indiana last season, completing 72 percent of his passes and only throwing six interceptions. At California in 2024, he also only threw six interceptions.

Nov 1, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With the help of head coach Klint Kubiak, who should put a QB-friendly scheme around him, Mendoza should continue to take care of the ball and find easy completions to sustain drives. While he may not be the biggest off-script playmaker to enter the NFL, he won't make many mistakes.

The Raiders should do what they can to help Mendoza have the best rookie season possible. They don't want to stunt his growth by putting him in a disadvantageous situation, so this is what they can do to ensure his development is promising.