How Raiders Could Become Bigger Story With Win Over Chiefs

When sitting from afar, it can be cool to watch another NFL team have a fun story to begin the season that fans can invest in, opposite their favorite franchise. For the Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation, they are one of those fun NFL stories to begin the regular season.

To the surprise of many, myself included, the Raiders have started the year 3-0 and return to Allegiant Stadium after a two-week road trip to host their 3-0 rival Kansas City Chiefs. It is Patrick Mahomes vs. Kirk Cousins, Andy Reid vs. Klint Kubiak, and two franchises with a great history and a rivalry that spans decades. Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas sets up something that could be something more for the home team.

Why Raiders Have Found Success Early

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason we’re talking about an unbeaten Raiders team is coach Kubiak, who is in his first year as head coach after leading the Seattle Seahawks offense to a Super Bowl triumph last season. What Kubiak has done in three games, matching last season's win total, is wildly impressive for any coach taking over a team that had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Kubiak has not only implemented a culture of accountability and discipline, but he has also shown the masses why he is an elite play-caller, and he showed it last Sunday in New Orleans.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason is Kubiak’s hiring/promotion (if you will) of defensive coordinator Rob Leonard , a former disciple of current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Raiders general manager John Spytek spent a lot of money and draft capital in the offseason to rebuild the defense, and Leonard’s coaching philosophy and play-calling have helped Las Vegas’s defense play at a high level, including a meteoric rise from rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses.

All this early success comes down to a big AFC West test at home against the Chiefs, a team that has dominated the NFL for most of the last eight years.

Las Vegas Could Be the NFL Story

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on after defeating against the New Orleans Saintsat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting the year 3-0 doesn’t guarantee a playoff spot, especially in early October, but it does increase the chances. A 4-0 start increases those chances even more, and a team like the Raiders, still seen as being in a rebuild, may have the tools to massively overachieve in 2026.

A win over the Chiefs would be a signature win for Kubiak and this iteration of the Raiders, who have always stumbled with these opportunities. At home, with a rowdy crowd, Las Vegas has all the home-field advantage they could want.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win against Kansas City would be impressive, but it would also make the Raiders arguably the biggest story in the first quarter of the NFL season with their potential unbeaten start. However, the focus remains on going 1-0 this week and the fact that the team is not flawless. I'll be watching to see which Las Vegas team we get in Week 4.