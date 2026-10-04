How Raiders Could Become Bigger Story With Win Over Chiefs
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When sitting from afar, it can be cool to watch another NFL team have a fun story to begin the season that fans can invest in, opposite their favorite franchise. For the Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation, they are one of those fun NFL stories to begin the regular season.
To the surprise of many, myself included, the Raiders have started the year 3-0 and return to Allegiant Stadium after a two-week road trip to host their 3-0 rival Kansas City Chiefs. It is Patrick Mahomes vs. Kirk Cousins, Andy Reid vs. Klint Kubiak, and two franchises with a great history and a rivalry that spans decades. Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas sets up something that could be something more for the home team.
Why Raiders Have Found Success Early
A big reason we’re talking about an unbeaten Raiders team is coach Kubiak, who is in his first year as head coach after leading the Seattle Seahawks offense to a Super Bowl triumph last season. What Kubiak has done in three games, matching last season's win total, is wildly impressive for any coach taking over a team that had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Kubiak has not only implemented a culture of accountability and discipline, but he has also shown the masses why he is an elite play-caller, and he showed it last Sunday in New Orleans.
Another reason is Kubiak’s hiring/promotion (if you will) of defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, a former disciple of current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Raiders general manager John Spytek spent a lot of money and draft capital in the offseason to rebuild the defense, and Leonard’s coaching philosophy and play-calling have helped Las Vegas’s defense play at a high level, including a meteoric rise from rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses.
All this early success comes down to a big AFC West test at home against the Chiefs, a team that has dominated the NFL for most of the last eight years.
Las Vegas Could Be the NFL Story
Starting the year 3-0 doesn’t guarantee a playoff spot, especially in early October, but it does increase the chances. A 4-0 start increases those chances even more, and a team like the Raiders, still seen as being in a rebuild, may have the tools to massively overachieve in 2026.
A win over the Chiefs would be a signature win for Kubiak and this iteration of the Raiders, who have always stumbled with these opportunities. At home, with a rowdy crowd, Las Vegas has all the home-field advantage they could want.
A win against Kansas City would be impressive, but it would also make the Raiders arguably the biggest story in the first quarter of the NFL season with their potential unbeaten start. However, the focus remains on going 1-0 this week and the fact that the team is not flawless. I'll be watching to see which Las Vegas team we get in Week 4.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft