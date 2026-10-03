Key Reason for Raiders' Success Can't Go Unnoticed

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a tremendous start to the 2026 season, largely due to what has happened on the defensive side of the ball.

The Raiders' defense is getting to the quarterback without needing many on the blitz, while also leading the NFL in takeaways. They have forced several short fields for the offense, which has taken advantage.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The man behind the scheme is defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, promoted this offseason from defensive line coach, a position he held for three years. Leonard was long heralded as an impressive position coach, but his promotion to oversee the entire defense was questioned.

Leonard has addressed any concerns about his ability to call plays or build a defensive scheme through the first three weeks of the season, as the Raiders look like one of the best units in the league under his leadership. He has earned league-wide respect as one of the bright young coaches in the NFL.

Rob Leonard's Ascension

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard joined the Raiders from the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as the outside linebackers coach. He gained respect across the league for his ability to develop defensive linemen , coaching at the Senior Bowl in 2024.

He has coached under some of the most elite defensive coaches in the NFL, including Brian Flores, who has one of the best defenses in the league with the Minnesota Vikings, and Mike Macdonald, who led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can see some of the flavors of those coaches in the Raiders' scheme, including the constant rotation of defensive line personnel and positional versatility. Leonard has absorbed what made those defenses great, and he has helped his players learn how to operate within his scheme.

When the Raiders lost Patrick Graham, who had been an excellent DC for the last four seasons, there were concerns about who would replace him. Leonard stepped into that role and hasn't missed a beat.

What's Next for Leonard

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Cam | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders battle the Kansas City Chiefs next, a chance for Leonard to prove he has truly arrived and is one of the brightest young minds in the NFL.

Andy Reid is one of the best offensive minds the league has ever seen, and he has been calling successful offenses for a long time. Leonard has a tall task in front of him, as his defense will be tasked with slowing down a resurgent Chiefs' offense.