How Raiders Focusing on Correct Things Amid Hot Start

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a pivotal Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

It goes without saying that the Raiders have been one of the league's more surprisingly impressive teams through the first two weeks. However, head coach Klint Kubiak isn't reading too much into the team's success as they focus on continuing to stack wins. While addressing the media on Friday, Kubiak was asked about the special teams' and defense's performances so far this season.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We put very little credibility in two weeks of statistics...but they do a great job, and we expect another great job on Sunday," Kubiak said about the special teams.

"Yeah, pressure is a huge part of the game," Kubiak explained. "That's part of every good defense. Whether good pressure or playing coverage, the focus is to get home...and our guys are just staying humble. Like I said, two weeks of stats mean nothing anywhere in the NFL. We don't focus on stats; we focus on winning the game.”

Why This Mindset Is Important

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Raiders have been impressive in the opening two games, it's important to consider the circumstances. Las Vegas' defense leads the league with eight sacks, but that production came against the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Miami is one of the worst teams in the league, while Los Angeles ' interior offensive line is in complete shambles.

You don't want to take anything away from the Raiders' performances during this span, but you should consider the opposition when assessing statistics. What you see on the stat sheet can be very misleading, and that's why Kubiak's approach is perfect. He won't overreact to these outings, and it keeps his coaching staff and players grounded. It's not that the players aren't motivated, but it's important to raise the bar and expectations every week.

Now, if the Silver and Black go out there on Sunday and impose their will on both sides of the ball, then people around the league will start to take notice, if they haven't already. Regarding the pass rush, the Raiders have an opportunity to replicate that success, as New Orleans' left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. will miss the game with an ankle injury. Look for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to deploy Maxx Crosby on that side of the line to expose the Saints' downgrade at left tackle.