Evaluating Realistic Expectations for Raiders in Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders have an incredible opportunity in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off an impressive comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

With that in mind, here are three realistic expectations for the Raiders this Sunday on the road against an under-the-radar opponent who is also looking to surprise the league.

Consistent Pass Rush

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has totaled eight sacks through the first two games, which could be inflated because they came against the Dolphins and Chargers . While New Orleans' offensive line has been better than the aforementioned teams', left tackle Kelvin Banks will miss this game with an ankle injury.

This should open up an opportunity for Maxx Crosby and the rest of the defensive line to tee off. Of course, the Saints can adjust their protection in multiple ways, but Banks' injury is obviously significant. Crosby could line up on that side of the line to expose the downgrade at left tackle.

Steady Kirk Cousins Outing

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old quarterback has been solid across the Raiders' opening two games , compiling 413 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, while completing 67.8 percent of his passes. Yes, it's not going to blow you away, but Cousins has been just what head coach Klint Kubiak wanted this offense to be: a stabilizer.

Not to mention, Brock Bowers is expected to make his season debut on Sunday, which will also elevate this offense. The 23-year-old tight end was the clear go-to option in training camp, and that should be the case throughout the season. Las Vegas' passing attack has been well-balanced, but it's been without its top option in Bowers.

Ashton Jeanty Bounce-Back

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty was bottled up against the Chargers, rushing for 48 yards on 21 carries. New Orleans has been susceptible to the run through the first two weeks. Now, it's worth noting that the Saints faced the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and the Ravens' Derrick Henry, so it may be unfair to judge New Orleans.

That said, Jeanty is an explosive running back who can impact the game in many ways. That was on full display in Week 1, albeit against the Miami Dolphins. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old running back was a top-10 pick for a reason, and his utilization and effectiveness are crucial to the Raiders' offensive success. While the Saints have been impressive, they still have weaknesses that can be exposed.