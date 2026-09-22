What Raiders Learned About Divisional Rivals in Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on Sunday.

Once again, the Silver and Black are proving to be much better than anticipated, and head coach Klint Kubiak deserves a ton of credit for that. With that in mind, here's what the Raiders have learned about their AFC West Rivals after Week 2.

Los Angeles Chargers: Disastrous Season Incoming?

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough to say the Raiders learned something from their opponent this weekend, considering they were teaching the Chargers a lesson . That said, Los Angeles is 0-2, and Week 2 was concerning, to say the least. Following a shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, everyone expected the Chargers to look much sharper on Sunday.

That was far from the case, as Los Angeles' interior offensive line was putrid, Justin Herbert has appeared to regress, Mike McDaniel's scheme looks rudimentary , and without Jesse Minter, this defense looks pedestrian. These first two weeks were supposed to be easy victories for the Chargers. Instead, they enter Week 3 with the implausible task of defeating the Buffalo Bills. Good luck with that.

Kansas City Chiefs: They're Back

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those of you who thought Week 1 may have been a fluke, you were wrong. In fact, Kansas City's offense looked elite against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs continued to demonstrate their physicality, with Kenneth Walker III rushing for 117 yards on 24 carries, while adding six receptions for 61 yards.

Patrick Mahomes looked like his normal self after knocking off the rust in Week 1, completing 32-of-47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday night in the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win. Defensively, Kansas City struggled at times, but it's still a really young group that will come together. The Chiefs appear to be back, but with a much more physical mindset.

Denver Broncos: Jaylen Waddle Has Arrived

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) at the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times, the Broncos still looked uneven, but they rattled off 17 unanswered points to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-13. In the process, Waddle caught eight passes for 138 yards on 10 targets.

Denver's offense came to life in the fourth quarter, a common theme last season. We'll learn even more about the Broncos when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, but it appears they finally have a bona fide WR1 in Waddle.

What This All Means for the Raiders

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Chargers, Las Vegas was viewed as the basement team in this division, but escaping a fourth-place finish is highly possible. Based on these first two weeks and its upcoming schedule, Los Angeles is on track to be the worst team in the AFC West.

The jury is still out on what the Broncos will be in 2026. They have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league, but something still feels off. It could be as simple as Bo Nix's inconsistency keeping Denver uneven. Regardless, the Raiders should still view the Broncos as an obvious divisional threat.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there's the Chiefs. Right now, Kansas City is on track to reclaim the divisional throne this season. Mahomes looks healthy, the offense is finally multidimensional with an elite rushing attack, and the rebuilt defense appears ahead of schedule. It's going to be virtually impossible for the Raiders to remain in lockstep with the Chiefs, but at the moment, both teams sit atop the AFC West at 2-0.