How Kirk Cousins Rebound Year Fueling Raiders Hopes

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders had a quarterback problem.

The trade for Geno Smith did not pay dividends, and the team moved on after a season. For a team that has struggled to find consistency at that position since Derek Carr's departure, fans were left wondering where the next franchise quarterback would come from.

The long-term answer came quickly during the college football season, as with every Raiders loss came another Las Vegas native-turned-Hoosier fan. Raider Nation tuned in every Saturday to watch their expected future signal-caller, Fernando Mendoza , who seemed on a collision course with the franchise.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

However, minority owner Tom Brady spoke out about playing quarterbacks before they're ready and ruining their development, which raised questions about adding a veteran and allowing Mendoza to sit and learn until he was fully prepared to take the reins. The Raiders were going to add a vet to the locker room.

But where would that come from?

Raiders Add Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins' tenure in Atlanta did not go well. The Falcons signed him to a massive contract with loads of guaranteed money, but he did not lead them to the playoffs and dealt with turnover issues.

However, he was injured for much of his time there, and the Falcons drafted a QB to eventually replace him, turning to Michael Penix Jr. when their playoff hopes were desperate. He took over when Penix got injured in 2025, but it wasn't enough to get Atlanta to the postseason.

The Falcons cut ties, and a month later, the Raiders added him. A low-risk move for a player who seemed like his best days were behind him.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Cousins got healthy and has proven to be more than a bridge quarterback who's over the hill. He has played like one of the better QBs in the league, ranking second in the NFL in passing touchdowns and sitting at third in passing yards.

Kirko Balls Out for the Silver and Black

At 38 years old, Cousins has the Raiders at 4-4 and still playing competitive football in November, a place this team hasn't been in years. Mendoza is still the long-term answer, but fans have to enjoy the way Cousins is slinging it right now.

The Raiders continue to shatter expectations, fighting for a Wild Card spot because of how they're moving the ball through the air. It seemed like his career was done just a year ago, but he's not only back in a starting role; he's thriving in it.

And the Raiders are reaping the benefits.