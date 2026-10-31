Why Raider Nation Can Thank Geno Smith in Sunday's Meeting

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Jets on Sunday, and in doing so, they'll see an old friend.

Geno Smith is in his second stint as the starter for the Jets after an unsuccessful season as the starter in Las Vegas last season. Las Vegas expected big things from Smith after trading a third-round pick for him, but it was a brutal year for him.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The relationship between Smith and the organization soured last season, and the team had no choice but to move on from him and start over. It was a beneficial move for both sides, as Smith is playing well again and the Raiders have their future franchise quarterback.

For that reason, there should be no animosity from Raider Nation towards Smith on Sunday.

No Need To Hate on Geno

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Mason Taylor (not pictured) against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a worse way to end your time with an organization than by flipping the bird to the fanbase. You won't keep many fans in Raider Nation by doing something like that.

However, it should be water under the bridge for both sides. Sure, Smith's time in Las Vegas didn't go well at all, but his bad play was actually a blessing in disguise for the Raiders.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is playing good football for the Jets, despite their 2-5 record. He has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,623 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

It is probably a little annoying for Raiders fans to see that he isn't turning the ball over this season, considering he led the NFL in interceptions for the Silver and Black last season. However, they got a draft pick for him, and their future is brighter as a result of the bad year.

The Raiders Dodged a Bullet

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) practices before the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many Raiders fans really have disdain for Smith, especially when it brought them Fernando Mendoza?

While we've only seen him in garbage-time action because Kirk Cousins is playing at a high level, he is the unquestioned future franchise QB after Smith got them the No. 1 overall pick with his play.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is that insulting to Smith, to say he played so poorly that it landed the Raiders the top pick? Not necessarily, because both sides got what they wanted in the end.

We'll see how Smith plays against the Raiders, but there should be no reason for fans to hope he struggles in games outside of this season. Raider Nation, it's time to move on.