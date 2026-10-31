Why Raider Nation Can Thank Geno Smith in Sunday's Meeting
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Jets on Sunday, and in doing so, they'll see an old friend.
Geno Smith is in his second stint as the starter for the Jets after an unsuccessful season as the starter in Las Vegas last season. Las Vegas expected big things from Smith after trading a third-round pick for him, but it was a brutal year for him.
The relationship between Smith and the organization soured last season, and the team had no choice but to move on from him and start over. It was a beneficial move for both sides, as Smith is playing well again and the Raiders have their future franchise quarterback.
For that reason, there should be no animosity from Raider Nation towards Smith on Sunday.
No Need To Hate on Geno
There isn't a worse way to end your time with an organization than by flipping the bird to the fanbase. You won't keep many fans in Raider Nation by doing something like that.
However, it should be water under the bridge for both sides. Sure, Smith's time in Las Vegas didn't go well at all, but his bad play was actually a blessing in disguise for the Raiders.
Smith is playing good football for the Jets, despite their 2-5 record. He has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,623 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
It is probably a little annoying for Raiders fans to see that he isn't turning the ball over this season, considering he led the NFL in interceptions for the Silver and Black last season. However, they got a draft pick for him, and their future is brighter as a result of the bad year.
The Raiders Dodged a Bullet
How many Raiders fans really have disdain for Smith, especially when it brought them Fernando Mendoza?
While we've only seen him in garbage-time action because Kirk Cousins is playing at a high level, he is the unquestioned future franchise QB after Smith got them the No. 1 overall pick with his play.
Is that insulting to Smith, to say he played so poorly that it landed the Raiders the top pick? Not necessarily, because both sides got what they wanted in the end.
We'll see how Smith plays against the Raiders, but there should be no reason for fans to hope he struggles in games outside of this season. Raider Nation, it's time to move on.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3