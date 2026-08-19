How Recent Injuries Could Change Dynamic for Two Raiders Games

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of things to be grateful for heading into the season. They've seemingly found their franchise quarterback and head coach, and they're slowly gathering all of the pieces to become a contender in the AFC.

One of the most unfortunate things that can happen in the NFL is star players succumbing to injuries. The Raiders experienced that firsthand when Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller were less available than they'd hoped last season.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Injuries are a natural part of the NFL due to how it's played, and those injuries could sway key matchups one way or the other. If the Raiders had a healthy Bowers last season, perhaps they wouldn't have netted the first overall pick because they would've won a couple of extra games.

Injuries shift everything about a team's game plan heading into the matchup, especially if it's an injury to a star player. Which injuries have opposing teams suffered that change the perception of their game against the Raiders next season?

Key Injuries

Saints WR Jordyn Tyson out about two months with a hamstring injury. (via @Rapsheet, @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/i0u0zLiNeA — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2026

Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson made headlines for a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the entire draft process and some college games last year, and it has resurfaced. He will not be available to the New Orleans Saints for two months, which could include their Week 3 home game against the Raiders.

This is obviously not what you want to see as a Saints fan, and it makes the Raiders' job different. Both the Raiders and the Saints are in similar positions talent-wise, and I'd say this matchup is fairly even. Now, the scales are potentially tipped slightly in the Raiders' favor, as they can now afford to spend more time game-planning for Chris Olave and force Devaughn Vele or Bryce Lance to beat them downfield.

#49ers WR Ricky Pearsall, who has been bothered by a PCL injury, is having surgery to repair the ligament, procedure that ends his season, GM John Lynch announced. A frustrating outcome for SF. pic.twitter.com/SqlEwYDnIU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2026

Tyson isn't the only young receiver they won't have to game-plan for. The Raiders are taking on the NFC West next season, and it was already announced that Ricky Pearsall's season ended prematurely due to surgery.

The San Francisco 49ers are still a dangerous team without Pearsall, but this does mean a different assignment for the Raiders' secondary. The 49ers are an infamously injury-prone team, so who knows what their receiving room will look like when they face off in Week 9.

Game Plan

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Klint Kubiak will have to be quick on his feet to make sure his team is prepared for any matchup, or lack thereof. Just because these players are listed below others on the depth chart doesn't mean they can't catch the Raiders' defense by surprise.