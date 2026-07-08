Raiders Possess This Massive Advantage Heading Into Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, which earned them the first overall pick. Raider Nation is hoping that this time around, the quarterback they selected doesn't end up like the last first overall pick in Raiders history.

There's plenty to be excited about for the 2026 season, which isn't the norm for a team coming off a season with only three wins. However, good front-office decisions and another year of development from their younger players have the Raiders' trajectory facing upwards. What's an advantage the Raiders will take with them heading into the future?

Young Star

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One reason the Raiders' future is so bright is that they have one of the best tight ends in the NFL on their roster. Brock Bowers ' production may have dipped in 2025, but make no mistake. He's a rare breed of player who can be an offensive engine all by himself, and with Klint Kubiak calling the shots, he's bound to bounce back in 2026.

He was battling with injury all of last season, on top of subpar quarterback play. Despite all of that, he still had some marquee performances and provided some of the best moments from an otherwise dreadful season. That's why it's no surprise he's featured on CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan's list of the top 25 players under 25, at No. 11.

Brock Bowers what a snag for the TD! 😤



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/hnUqZwxWKY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2025

"Brock Bowers was hampered by injuries in 2025, but he still has a claim as the NFL's top tight end...Bowers is the first tight end since Jeremy Shockey (2002-03) to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons and has the third-most receiving yards by a tight end through his first two seasons in NFL history", said Sullivan.

The best part about having Bowers on the roster is that he aligns with the ideal Raiders timeline. They're not going to be in a position to compete for a Super Bowl next season, which is fine, as they're still rebuilding and laying the foundation for success.

Peaking at the Right Time

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Generational" gets thrown around a lot, but Bowers has clearly shown that he's at least on a historic pace for his position. All-time great tight ends have hit and maintained their peaks deep into their late 20s, and Bowers will be 24 by the end of next season.

The biggest advantage the Raiders have is that they'll have one of the best tight ends in the sport at their disposal during this rebuild, but they may have him at the peak of his powers when they need him the most. Health will be a huge factor in whether he can maintain this pace, but the best days for Bowers are ahead.