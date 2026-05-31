Why Raiders vs. 49ers Is More Competitive Than You Think

The Las Vegas Raiders are matched up against a lot of playoff teams in next year's regular season.

They have tough games against the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at home, and they have another rough two-week stretch from Weeks 9 to 10. They kick off that brutal stretch with a road game against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are the factors that will make this matchup closer than initially anticipated.

Familiar Opponent

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks last season, and in doing so, bested the 49ers two of the three times they faced each other. That includes a dominant playoff victory in which the 49ers mustered only six points.

Kubiak and the Raiders should feel comfortable heading into this matchup because their head coach is already familiar with their opponent. The Seahawks' lead ballooned because their defense forced turnovers, and while the Raiders' defense isn't there yet, Kubiak should still have the blueprint to come out victorious.

Weaker Receiver Corps

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The 49ers bolstered their receiving corps by adding Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, and I still feel like this is one of the weakest receiving corps the 49ers have had to start a season. Pair that with a Raiders secondary that's been overhauled from last season, and I don't think Brock Purdy will have as much success throwing the ball.

They'll still have Christian McCaffrey, who is a threat with the ball in his hands, but the Raiders' defensive line has also seen some improvements this offseason. Their linebacker corps is much more respectable with Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker leading the way.

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that these two teams are on different trajectories. The Raiders are ascending, and the 49ers are trying their hardest to keep their window of contention open. Even if the Raiders are still a season or two away from being where the 49ers are currently, I don't think the 49ers are capable of blowing out the 2026 Raiders.

This game will come down to which defense steps up the most. The 49ers' defense is still one of the most talented in the NFL, so it will be a struggle for the Raiders to get offense consistently. However, even if the Raiders' defense isn't as talented, I think they can create the same problems for the 49ers' offense.