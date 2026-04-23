Raiders Fear These AFC West First-Round Moves
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The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing their inevitable decision of selecting former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
While that has been a foregone conclusion for months, and an outcome that could be franchise-altering, how the three other teams in the AFC West operate on Thursday night in the opening round remains to be seen.
This year's draft is fascinating for several reasons, but the Kansas City Chiefs possessing two first-round picks, including a top-10 pick, is an unforeseen situation that no one expected the three-time Super Bowl champions to find themselves in. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers own the No. 22 pick, and the Denver Broncos do not hold a first-round pick after trading the 30th pick for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Mendoza may provide stability for the Raiders, but what happens around them in the division could matter just as much. What moves/picks could Las Vegas' rivals orchestrate that would cause the most concern for general manager John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders' staff?
Chiefs: Trade Up for a Pass Rusher
There have been murmurs that general manager Brett Veach is exploring moving up to as high as the No. 3 pick, with edge rusher as the assumed targeted position. Kansas City would most likely have to give up No. 9 and No. 29 to facilitate that trade with the Arizona Cardinals, but it would absolutely be worth it, as it would guarantee David Bailey or Arvell Reese.
Sources around the league believe that the New York Jets will be taking Bailey with the second-overall pick. The Chiefs moving up to No. 3 and selecting Reese should send chills down the Raiders' spines.
Chargers: Land a Pass Rusher at Valued Spot
Assuming Los Angeles' offensive tackles - Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt - stay healthy, its roster is one of the most complete ones in the league. However, the Chargers' defense needs a boost with more explosive firepower.
Los Angeles' defense is on the older side, with Khalil Mack and Derwin James as its best players. The Chargers should target a defensive lineman in the first round, and T.J. Parker, Akheem Mesidor, Cashius Howell, Peter Woods, and Keldric Faulk are all plausible possibilities.
Broncos: Trade Back Into First Round
Barring a trade, Denver is not slated to make a selection until the 62nd pick. If the Broncos can acquire Waddle and then move back into the first round and draft another difference-making prospect, their roster would be even more dangerous.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.