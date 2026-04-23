Raiders Fear These AFC West First-Round Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing their inevitable decision of selecting former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While that has been a foregone conclusion for months, and an outcome that could be franchise-altering, how the three other teams in the AFC West operate on Thursday night in the opening round remains to be seen.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's draft is fascinating for several reasons, but the Kansas City Chiefs possessing two first-round picks, including a top-10 pick, is an unforeseen situation that no one expected the three-time Super Bowl champions to find themselves in. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers own the No. 22 pick, and the Denver Broncos do not hold a first-round pick after trading the 30th pick for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Mendoza may provide stability for the Raiders, but what happens around them in the division could matter just as much. What moves/picks could Las Vegas' rivals orchestrate that would cause the most concern for general manager John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders' staff?

Chiefs: Trade Up for a Pass Rusher

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been murmurs that general manager Brett Veach is exploring moving up to as high as the No. 3 pick, with edge rusher as the assumed targeted position. Kansas City would most likely have to give up No. 9 and No. 29 to facilitate that trade with the Arizona Cardinals, but it would absolutely be worth it, as it would guarantee David Bailey or Arvell Reese.

Sources around the league believe that the New York Jets will be taking Bailey with the second-overall pick. The Chiefs moving up to No. 3 and selecting Reese should send chills down the Raiders' spines.

Chargers: Land a Pass Rusher at Valued Spot

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Assuming Los Angeles' offensive tackles - Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt - stay healthy, its roster is one of the most complete ones in the league. However, the Chargers' defense needs a boost with more explosive firepower.

Los Angeles' defense is on the older side, with Khalil Mack and Derwin James as its best players. The Chargers should target a defensive lineman in the first round, and T.J. Parker, Akheem Mesidor, Cashius Howell, Peter Woods, and Keldric Faulk are all plausible possibilities.

Broncos: Trade Back Into First Round

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Barring a trade, Denver is not slated to make a selection until the 62nd pick. If the Broncos can acquire Waddle and then move back into the first round and draft another difference-making prospect, their roster would be even more dangerous.