Raiders' Newfound Stability Will Significantly Impact WR Tre Tucker

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the National Football League's poster child for coaching instability. Klint Kubiak marks the fourth head coach the Raiders have had in as many seasons. Andrew Janocko is another of the countless offensive coordinators Las Vegas has had recently.

Many players have been affected by the Raiders' coaching staff instability, but few more than Las Vegas' 2023 draft class, which was loaded with offensive players. Aidan O'Connell, Michael Mayer, Zamir White, and Tre Tucker have been significantly impacted.

Watch Tucker Discuss Organized Team Activities Below

Tucker's Value

Many of the Raiders' offensive coordinators who have been on the staff since Tucker was drafted have had trouble finding a way to fully take advantage of Tucker's skillset. Tucker had a solid start last season but ultimately couldn't overcome the Raiders' shortcomings elsewhere on offense.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak raved about Tucker earlier in the offseason. It is already apparent why the new head coach noticed Tucker immediately. The fourth-year wide receiver has gradually developed and is largely an untapped talent for Kubiak to get the most out of.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I mean, one guy that sticks out is watching Tre Tucker play football. He's kind of everything that we're about, the way that his play style, how good of a teammate that he is. He's one of those guys like Maxx [Crosby],” Kubiak said.

"There's about 25 guys that are there working out with A.J. [Neibel] four days a week, five days a week right now. So, there's already a culture of hard-working guys in our building. He's an example of one of them."

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) gestures at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In addition to several other things, such as improving along the offensive line and finding a way to get running back Ashton Jeanty going, the Raiders' consistent involvement of Tucker would go a long way toward ensuring the 2026 season is successful.

Las Vegas has rebuilt its coaching staff. They are rebuilding their roster and establishing a new identity. The Raiders' coaching staff is making it a point to get Tucker involved, or at least more of a threat every Sunday, which is an underrated factor heading into the 2026 season.

How Tucker Fits Into the Raiders' Offense

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In Organized Team Activities, Tucker has consistently made plays. Physically and in his role in the offense , it is evident that Tucker has taken a step forward. The Raiders will need more from Tucker in 2026, but they must give him the opportunity and put him in a position to do so.

There is no shortage of interesting aspects and questions that need to be answered for the Raiders. An increased role for Tucker is something to keep an eye on for Las Vegas this upcoming season. Tucker and the other offseason additions should help the Raiders' offense be more successful.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The 2026 season is pivotal for several Raiders players. Tucker is one of those players. He has shown flashes of potential during his time with Las Vegas. He has given an idea of what he can do when he is put in a position to succeed.

It will be up to Kubiak and his coaching staff to give Tucker more of those opportunities moving forward. Tucker does not have to post ground-breaking stats to have a successful season, but there is undoubtedly room for the Raiders to get more production out of him.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

An improved offensive line, playcaller, and quarterback should all directly benefit Tucker more than most players on the unit. However, football games are not won on paper. It will be up to Kubiak to put it all together.