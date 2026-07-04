How Young Raiders Provide Great Competition for Veterans

The mistake the Las Vegas Raiders made last season was not playing their young talent enough. Even when they were out of the race for anything, the Raiders did not put them on the field to help them develop and see what they have in their youth. But now with a new coaching regime in place, that is all going to change next season. The Silver and Black are going to go with the best players on the field.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookies Ready To Make Noise in Training Camp

If they believe a rookie or young talent gives them the best opportunity to win, that is who they are going to start. New head coach Klint Kubiak is going to give his coaching staff the freedom to make most of these decisions. He trusts them to make those critical decisions. On the defensive side, that is where there will be a lot of conversations.

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have a lot of young talent waiting to be unleashed, and they are not going to back down from anything that comes their way in training camp and in the regular season. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard steps into his new role and wants to develop these young players. The best way to do that is to give them on-field experience and learn more about them, what they do well, and what they need to improve.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Rookies in a Good Place With Rob Leonard

If it makes his defense better, he is going to put them out there. The Raiders' defense has many starting roles up for grabs in training camp. These young players are hungry and are ready to give the coach a great reason to start them. They are going to give the veterans a good challenge, and that is what this team needs to become better.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of it is going to make the team better, and that is what you want to see from a franchise looking to get back to winning a lot of games as they did back in the day. It is going to be improved, so this defense plays better than it has over the last few seasons. It will make the team better overall. They have the pieces to do it, and now they have to execute on the field. Leonard has several enticing pieces to utilize as the Raiders look to get back to their winning ways.