The Strategic Philosophy Driving the Raiders' 2026 Offseason

A staple for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was to bring in people, from coaches and players who know what it takes to win at the highest level in this league. It finally went the Raiders' way with getting all that together this offseason.

The Raiders have struggled in both winning on the field and putting something together that would send them in that direction. It was huge for this franchise to get the right people in here to kick-start this thing right away next season.

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It is a good mix to have with players that know how to win, and ones that are in that process. Some personnel the Raiders have brought in have won Super Bowls. You do not have to look far, with new head coach Klint Kubiak , who is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season.

Many believe getting him is what led the Raiders to get some of the best free agents this offseason. Kubiak knows what type of roster he wants to have, no matter what side of the ball it is.

Klint Kubiak Knows What His Team Should Look Like

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders do not just want to start winning next season, but they want to do it in a way that is sustainable and consistent. They do not just want to be one-and-done and go back to their old ways. A winning culture starts with the head coach and his players.

"He knows what it takes. You bring in guys and coaches from teams that have won and know how to win. You are trying to build a culture of winning and that is really the biggest thing," said Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean. "We kind of know at the end of the day, the only thing that matters in the NFL is winning games. That is what we are trying to do."

Raiders Want a Winning Culture

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The expectations for the Raiders are going to be kept in that building. That is key for them because this coaching staff is going to do it the way they want to. They know how to go about their business and how a team should go about their business if they want to be playing in meaningful games late in the season.

That is what many want to see for this team in the near future. They have taken the right steps, but now they will have to prove it on the field next season. But up first is having a good training camp, starting next month.