An Inside Look At Why Nakobe Dean Missing Raiders Mandatory Minicamp Matters

Drama never seems to leave the Las Vegas Raiders organization, some of which has appeared during organized training activities and mandatory minicamp.

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders dealt with a cancelled trade of star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, as the team heads into summer break before the start of training camp, there has been a notable absence from one of Las Vegas' newest defenders.

Klint Kubiak on if Nakobe Dean's absence from OTAs and minicamp is injury related:



"Nakobe's been here every day in practice. But all injuries and things like that, I don't want to talk about at this time of year. We just want to get all of our guys healthy to training camp." — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) June 11, 2026

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean signed a three-year, $36 million contract to help with the rebuild of the Raiders' defense this offseason. However, he has remained absent, while head coach Klint Kubiak wasn't totally clear on why Dean hasn't been spotted on the practice field and whether it was due to injury.

This begs the question of whether or not this should be a concern ahead of training camp in less than two months. Let's break it down here.

Why Raiders Fans Shouldn’t Be Concerned About Dean’s Absence

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

From my point of view, this seems like Dean is willing to accept the consequences of missing the mandatory minicamp with an undisclosed fine. He was just paid this offseason handsomely and is viewed as a key defender for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard .

Even if there is an injury, Week 1 is still three months away, and there will be plenty of time for rehabilitation and recovery between now and early September. The Raiders and Kubiak may see this in a similar light.

Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) looks on during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As long as Dean is participating in position and team meetings, along with strength and conditioning workouts, and even rehab with team doctors and trainers, these concerns may be for nothing.

Linebacker Quay Walker, Dean's former teammate at Georgia , didn't sound too concerned, saying that the former Eagles defender is still at the facility in Henderson.

Why Raiders Fans Should Be Concerned About Dean’s Absence

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It should no doubt concern Raiders fans when they hear Dean's name and "injury" in the same sentence. He has missed 21 games in the last three seasons, and some were even surprised that Dean received the type of payday he did in March, considering his bill of health from the past few years.

The way both Kubiak and Walker shied away from the question about a potential injury suggests something is going on, but I won't speculate what that may be. With a player like Dean, there will certainly be concerns throughout the season.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He does have a smaller stature for a linebacker, though the talent is clear with the potential impact he is expected to provide in 2026. Whether Raiders Nation is comfortable with it or not, this is a "wait-and-see" situation regarding Dean and his status for training camp.