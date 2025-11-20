Insider Drops a Truth Bomb on Raiders' Regime
The Las Vegas Raiders have failed to accomplish most of their offseason goals, as the wheels have all but fallen off the 2025 season. The Raiders entered the season with legitimate reason to expect at least marginal improvement this season. However, that has not happened at all.
For a second consecutive season, seemingly everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the Raiders. They have found themselves in familiar, but unexepected territory, as no one could have predicted their season would have gone so bad so quickly. Yet, here we are.
Raiders' Truth
The Raiders are 2-8 and appear to be a worse team than they were last season. The Raiders made several changes this offseason to help jumpstart their offense, but the results have been largely the same as they were before the changes. This is worst case scenario for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas completely whiffed on their draft class, as almost none of the players they drafted have had any impact whatsoever. This includes running back Ashton Jeanty, who the Raiders drafted with the No. 6 pick but failed to supply with a competent offensive line.
Jeanty has been all but erased by opposing defenses, simply because of how bad the Raiders' offensive line is. NFL insider Rich Eisen recently sounded off on the Raiders' issues on The Rich Eisen Show.
"Nothing looks good right now certainly again when you draft a kid like Ashton Jeanty as high as they drafted him. Its a Monday Night Football game, its Week 12 and your season is circling drain and he is not doing anything. Then, the rookie standing in front of his locker (after the game), what is he going to do? Call out someone like Pete Carroll who has done it for decades while he was in diapers?
He is not going to sit there and call into question his coaches as a rookie in the middle of the season," Eisen said.
" It is not working. It is not working right now. Nothing is working. The problem is, Geno Smith, is he the quarterback of the future?
"That is the tough thing. When you have two wins entering Week 12 and your quarterback of the future is most likely not on the roster–you have a coach who has taken the credit because he is trying to protect the quarterback who is taking the blame because he wants to protect the coach."
