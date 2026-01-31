Interest in Raiders' Greatest Asset Already Picking Up Steam

The Las Vegas Raiders have the most important pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. That pick is the first overall pick. It is even more important this year than in the previous drafts.

That is because with the Raiders being a team looking to get their future quarterback, there are other teams looking to do the same. The problem is that in the 2026 NFL Draft, the quarterback class is not as close to as stacked as it has been over the last few years. This season, it is going to be different.

There is only one quarterback who is seen as a top prospect and even a first-round pick. That is why the Raiders' pick at the top of the draft is important and the one that teams looking for a quarterback want. The Raiders have yet to make a decision on what they want to do with that pick, but that is one thing that is going to be talked about all offseason long and until draft day. The Raiders are doing everything to make sure they make the best decision with that first overall pick.

The player that everyone has the Raiders taking with the first overall pick is Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza . Mendoza is seen as the best quarterback coming out of college football. He is also seen as the only quarterback with a first-round grade. The rest of the quarterback class is slim, and it is something that many teams knew would look like this. Everyone has Mendoza being selected by the Silver and Black on their mock drafts.

Team looking to make Raiders offer for the top pick

"I think the Jets would effort with all the picks they have accumulated to try and see if they could pry that pick away from the Raiders, and the buzz down here, amongst all the teams, is there is no chance that the Raiders would trade off of that pick," said NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on The Rich Eisen Show. "I think they [Jets would trade up] 100 percent think they would. They [Raiders] are not going to pass up an opportunity to pass up on Mendoza."

"I do not think the Raiders will do that. I think the way he [Mendoza] finished everything up. You look at what he did on some big third downs. You look at what he did in the red zone. You look at what he did in the big moments, after getting drilled ... That is a pretty good place to start."

