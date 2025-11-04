What Jakobi Meyers Trade Really Means For the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to be sellers before the 2025 NFL Deadline, making the choice to trade wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Trade
How Does This Affect The Raiders
This move automatically gets Jack Bech into the fold, ending any argument against benching Beck in favor of an older Tyler Lockett. This move also means Brock Bowers will likely get targeted more and that the Raiders' will use more 12 personnel moving forward in order to get Bowers and Michael Mayer on the field.
Pete Carroll said this on Monday.
"Yeah, that's where we started the season too," stated Carroll. "We were thinking that we were going to lead to that, because we like Mike [Michael Mayer] on the field the same time Brock's [Bowers] out there and all of the flexibility that gives us. I don't think it could be more obvious how valuable Brock was to us yesterday and how he was in the first game too. And then we hit the stretch where he was trying to recover and get back out there. So yeah, that's something that's best for us to mess in and out of the 12 personnel. Yeah."
For the Raiders, Meyers was representing a long-term problem and that was the decision to extend him or let him go. This was a storyline dating to before the start of the season so as the year progressed, Meyer's deserved wishes would continue to amplify.
The Raiders are now in position to add two new talents in next year's draft but the downside so such a move is that the Raiders had a massive haul in the 2025 NFL Draft and the overall production has been overwhelmingly dissapointing so far.
Also Meyers was a player down for the cause, so this leaves a giant hole in the locker room.
