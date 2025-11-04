Jeanty’s Confusing Role, Meyers Trade — and What’s Next for the Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) had a busy day during their busiest week of the year, with only four days between games. We have all the information surrounding it.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we have an open discussion about the confusing role and usage of rookie RB Ashton Jeanty, a review of the Jakobi Meyers trade, and other important news regarding the Silver and Black.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
A True Professional Bids Adieu
After months of waiting, General Manager John Spytek was able to get a deal done before today’s NFL trade deadline at 1 PM PT, and he traded WR Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Meyers had requested a trade before the season, but as a professional, he never gave anything but maximum effort while he patiently waited.
Meyers now gets to be with a staff and organization that wants him, will utilize him, and continues to show why he is one of the most respected professionals in his position in the National Football League.
Meyers has prior relationships with some of the Jags' staff, and the move is good for him and the Raiders.
Spytek continues to accumulate NFL Draft capital and has secured the Jaguars' top fourth-round pick and their sixth. Given the time and circumstances, it was a win for Spytek.
Stop me If You’ve Heard This Before
It is no secret that Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly has come under criticism for the usage of rookie running back (sixth overall pick) Ashton Jeanty.
I asked Pete Carroll on Monday if he was concerned about it as well, "No, that doesn't concern me. In the first half, we scored six points. In the second half, we did pretty well moving the football. So, we always want balance to some degree, but the balance will come when, at the end of the game, you get 10 runs in the fourth quarter. We didn't get that done."
So today I addressed the issue with Kelly himself. Is the criticism fair or simply much asieu about nothing?
"I think he leads the league in rookie rushing in carries, so I think everything we do game plan-wise is about winning that game. So, it's not about how many gets, how many touches. Maybe some fantasy people are a little disturbed, but we're not coaching for fantasy people, so we're just trying to win games. So, I mean, he's our number one back, and when we're running the ball, he's running the football. So, I think you saw him a little bit in the pass game the other day, and he's starting to evolve in that and trying to get him more involved in that way. So, he's continuing to grow, he's doing a heck of a job, really excited that we have him."
No Excuses, It Just Wasn’t Good Enough
While Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly aren’t too worried about Jeanty's usage, Pete and his defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, were having none of the Silver and Black's tackling issues, essentially in the fourth quarter and in overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
I asked Carroll on Monday if the tackling issues were related to the bye week and he wanted none of that. "I think it's an excuse to say that. We, as coaches, got to get them right. We just got to make sure they're ready to go."
Today I asked Graham about it, and if he thought the bye week contributed. I agree with Carroll, and so did Graham.
"There's never any excuses. One, I got to do a better job of getting them prepared during the week. That starts there with me. Some of the issues that came up, the guys were trying. There were plenty of good tackles, then just the consistency, but again, it starts with me just making sure that we're tracking the near hip, trusting the shoot, and just doing a good job of getting our eyes where they need to be, and pursuing through it and just with the right angles. But I just got to find ways to just keep emphasizing it and making sure that it's just consistent throughout."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and please visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.