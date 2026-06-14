Klint Kubiak Provides Major Update Following Raiders' Minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders concluded their mandatory minicamp this week, and the team has made significant strides since the beginning of the offseason.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Thursday, head coach Klint Kubiak provided insight into what he is seeing from the players.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, he's working his tail off. He's gotten a ton better," Kubiak said of Fernando Mendoza . "Putting the work in. I think it is an adjustment [for Mendoza to play under center], but with anyone coming into the league, you've got to put the work into it, and he's done that."

"We're going to ask him to play under center, we're going to ask him to play in [shotgun], we're going to ask him to play in the pistol, all of our quarterbacks, and that's not just us. It's a league-wide thing. But the things we've asked him to improve on, he's been diligent at."

Overall, Kubiak feels that this team has improved across the board, but he tempered those praises, stating that we will learn a lot more about where the team stands.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"We're an improved team," Kubiak said. "Our guys have taken the coaching, they're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started. This time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put on."

"There are so many guys that are maybe doing great right now that will disappear come the fall," Kubiak continued. "There are so many guys that you may not notice as much, but all of a sudden, whether it's a running back or offensive lineman or defensive lineman, now that guy really shows his value. So, you get what you can out of this time of year, and then the real evaluation comes with those 11 practices before we play that first preseason game."

Overall Takeaways

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders helmet logo on the video board at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is a difficult team for me to assess right now. It is universal that this organization is in the rebuilding stage, but based on the acquisitions the front office has orchestrated this offseason , the Raiders could very well be a pleasant surprise next season.

Now, there are still multiple areas on the roster that could leave much to be desired, specifically at wide receiver, but overall, this is a well-balanced team, with noticeable strengths on both sides of the ball. Again, this operation will be a work in progress, but Kubiak has provided hope for a franchise that has been at the bottom of the barrel in recent years.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' schedule is daunting , but if they can maneuver through the middle portion of the 2026 slate with a manageable record, they could find themselves in the playoff hunt in the latter half of the season. We will see how that all plays out, but for the first time in years, the Raiders feel like a legitimate organization, with a foundational plan for the future.