Timeline of When Raiders' Maxx Crosby Could Get Traded

The Las Vegas Raiders have generated several storylines this offseason by selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick and hiring former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the head coach.

Another storyline that stole headlines earlier this offseason was the Raiders reaching an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens, sending pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the AFC North contender for two first-round picks, including the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft. However, as everyone knows by now, the Ravens backed out of the deal after Crosby unsurprisingly failed his physical following a recent meniscus procedure.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

While both sides have reconciled, and it appears the 28-year-old pass rusher will be suiting up for the Raiders in 2026, there is still a non-zero chance he will be moved at some point in the near future. With that in mind, here are various points at which Crosby could be traded .

During Training Camp/Preseason

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Just because both Crosby and general manager John Spytek have indicated the two parties will work together this upcoming season does not mean that the two-time All-Pro pass rusher is unattainable.

Last offseason, although in entirely different circumstances, pass rusher Micah Parsons was traded days before the season opener from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. There is still plenty of time in the offseason for a deal to materialize, and Las Vegas should not shut the door on potential negotiations.

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) poses with general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not to mention, the Los Angeles Rams have separated themselves from the rest of the NFC by acquiring two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. That move could spur one of the other conference contenders to take a massive swing to stay within striking distance of the Rams. The Philadelphia Eagles come to mind , and general manager Howie Roseman is always looking to improve the team, regardless of where things stand in the offseason.

Las Vegas possesses one of the most sought-after chess pieces on the board, and could find itself as the auctioneer at an aggressive bidding war.

Near the Trade Deadline

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If the Raiders enter the regular season with Crosby still on the roster, they will close the door on trade discussions until further notice. However, those could resume as the season progresses, and Las Vegas could re-engage in trade discussions pertaining to Crosby when the trade deadline arrives.

That would be contingent on where Las Vegas stands during the midway point of the season. If the Raiders are struggling to win games and are not likely to contend for a playoff spot, it would make all the sense in the world to take calls and sell an elite pass rusher with only a couple of years of his prime remaining.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If that scenario plays out, it would be fascinating to see what the trade market for Crosby's services would be. Pass rusher is one of the cornerstone positions in football, and Crosby would be an invaluable piece for a Super Bowl-contending team. Las Vegas most likely won't receive an offer similar to the one the Ravens initially agreed to, but if the team is trending towards missing the playoffs, moving Crosby would expedite the rebuilding process heading into 2027.