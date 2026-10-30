Raiders vs. Jets: 3 Key Matchups To Watch Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 8 with a favorable matchup that could help end their four-game losing skid.

The 2-5 New York Jets have performed better than expected, but are below .500 for a reason and are still a growing team with three first-round picks next spring. This is a great opportunity for head coach Klint Kubiak and the Raiders to get back on track while potentially cooling the push for quarterback Fernando Mendoza into the lineup.

With that in mind, let's look at the key matchups for Sunday's East Coast game, as Raiders fans will get their morning started with a 10 am Pacific kickoff.

Raiders Run Game vs. Jets Run Defense

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something has to give at some point for the Raiders' run game, which is next to last in yards per game and expected points added (EPA) per rush, according to Next Gen Stats . The blocking in this area has been wildly underwhelming, and it doesn't seem it will get any better, but for the first time in several weeks, Kubiak has a chance to produce on the ground.

The Jets' defense is 24th in rushing yards per game allowed (127.7), 17th in yards before contact per attempt (1.38), and 12th in yards after contact per attempt (2.66). They've tended to give up chunk plays, though, ranking tied for eighth in 10-plus-yard runs allowed per game (22).

This opens the door for the Raiders to get both Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington going on the ground. Hard to hit the gaps when blocks aren't sustained, and Las Vegas has a chance to do this more consistently in Week 8.

Raiders Secondary vs. Jets Passing Game

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no easy solutions for the Raiders' pass defense, specifically in coverage. However, one thing I'd like to see more of is zone coverage, specifically Cover 3 and Cover 6 principles that align with those of defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's predecessor in Seattle, Mike Macdonald.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Raiders increased their man coverage rate to 32.1 percent of passing plays over the last four weeks, the seventh-highest, but have allowed a success rate of 54.5 percent, the third-highest. They've also allowed 8.7 yards per play in man (second most), correlating to sending more pressure and blitzes.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith is averaging 9.4 yards per attempt against man, the second-most in the NFL. Having man-beaters such as Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper, along with tight end Mason Taylor, has helped in that regard.

Cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Darien Porter have looked more comfortable playing zone, as has nickel Taron Johnson. It puts less pressure on Treydan Stukes and Jeremy Chinn at safety. I would love to see the Raiders increase their zone rate against the Jets.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders OTs Miller and Glaze vs. Jets OLBs Bailey, Enagbare, and McDonald IV

We've got a fun tackle vs. pass rush duo matchup here between the Raiders and Jets. Kolton Miller has had a rough season, as Pro Football Focus has him dinged for the second-most pressures allowed by offensive tackles this season, with 23.

Right tackle DJ Glaze has emerged as a formidable presence in pass protection opposite Miller, allowing a 6.1 percent pressure rate amongst all right tackles with a minimum of 100 snaps, second-lowest in the league.

New York Jets edge rusher David Bailey (31) looks on after a game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second overall draft selection David Bailey has 34 pressures, the fifth-most in the NFL this season. Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald IV have combined for 33 pressures this season, the sixth-most. Head coach Aaron Glenn allows his pass rushers to tee off and get after the quarterback, and they are a handful to deal with.

Protecting Kirk Cousins is paramount, and when at his best, Miller could be a stout player at left tackle, given how well Glaze has performed. This is an intriguing matchup in the trenches, one that could have a key impact on Sunday.