3 Big Issues Raiders May Not Resolve This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four consecutive games after starting the year 3-0.

Two of the Raiders' losses have come by three points, while two more were lost by 14 or more points, including their recent game against the Los Angeles Rams. The biggest difference in most of these games is that the team has remained competitive and is fighting to win instead of lacking so much talent that it could not come close in past years.

However, Las Vegas is in a tough spot, trying to stay disciplined in the team's rebuild while knowing they are a win away from 4-4 and staying in the thick of the wild-card race in the AFC. Some of the issues they face, though, may not be resolved during the season. Three areas will need improvement next offseason.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Struggles

The Raiders have a mixture of youth and veterans who are working together well, but there is a lack of difference-makers at key spots such as defensive tackle and No. 2 edge rusher. I think Las Vegas and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard are rolling with the punches at cornerback and safety with rookies Hezekiah Masses and Treydan Stukes, both of whom have shown immense flashes but also had rough moments.

Tonka Hemingway is the Raiders' best defensive tackle, but after that, it is bleak. Maxx Crosby is still searching for a quality pass rusher opposite him, with Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye failing to meet expectations at the moment. Again, I don't think Las Vegas makes a move here to fix some of these issues; they may wait until March and April to address the defensive flaws.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) runs onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Problem at Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers have been going back and forth at right guard for much of the season, but it is becoming clear they are not the answer at this spot. It might be worth a shot to give rookie Trey Zuhn III some opportunities here, but this is another area the Raiders may have to let play out for the offseason.

Powers-Johnson and Rogers could be potential trade assets at the deadline from my perspective, though Rogers is unlikely as a second-year player. Powers-Johnson provides more of that, which would give the Raiders more ammo for this year's or next year's NFL Draft.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the sidelines during the game against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Run Game

The Raiders (74.7 YPG) have the second-worst rushing offense in the NFL, behind the Green Bay Packers (59.9 YPG). Running back Ashton Jeanty has been both hurt and inconsistent as a runner, while rookie Mike Washington has flashed but runs into the same issues. The offensive line, specifically the guards, is failing to hit their marks on gap or zone blocking concepts.

Head coach and play-caller Klint Kubiak , along with offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, will attempt every avenue they can to find some consistency in the run game, which could mean an offensive line scuffle and a change in approach with the blocking scheme Kubiak and Janocko are deploying. Still, don't expect this key issue to be resolved anytime soon.