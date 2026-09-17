Key Concept Displayed Raiders' Master Plan in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins finally let Klint Kubiak and his new coaching staff put months of preparation into action. As a staff and a team, the Raiders have moved on to their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Game plans and play calls will change throughout the season, but their win over the Dolphins showed much of what they hope to do against opponents moving forward. Las Vegas looks to carry over their success from the season opener into a critical AFC West matchup in Week 2.

As the Raiders travel to California to face the Chargers, they look to build upon a Week 1 victory in which they displayed significant progress. Although it is still early and Las Vegas still has a long way to go to get to where they hope to be one day, Week 1 was a step in the right direction.

On offense, Las Vegas looked like a far cry from the team that finished last in rushing in two of the past three seasons. On defense, they looked like a team that will be tough to move the ball against. The Dolphins are far from elite, but a win is a win, especially one in dominant fashion.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' first win under Kubiak confirmed that many of the issues that have plagued the team in recent seasons are significant focuses of his coaching staff. Kubiak noted how well the team played on both sides of the ball on Sunday, despite a quiet second half.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think aside from the fourth quarter, I was really pleased with our discipline. We weren't penalized. I thought offensively, I thought the guys were coming off the ball, doing all the little things that we asked them to do that really, take no talent," Kubiak said following Sunday's win.

"I was happy the way our defense was swarming to the ball. So, discipline and just overall effort."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) intercepts the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pressure Compensates

The Raiders' defensive backfield vulnerability is well-noted and has been years in the making. That vulnerability is present, even after the Raiders' front office made solid roster additions to the group. Yet, Sunday showed why Las Vegas was confident in the position group entering the season.

Individually, much of the Raiders' defensive backfield leaves much to be desired, but collectively, and behind an improved pass rush and linebacker play, Las Vegas' defensive backfield becomes much less questionable. Miami's offense has few threats, but the point remains the same.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) reacts in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trenches

Football is a team game, and for the first time in a long time, the Raiders are set up to play well as a team, especially on defense. Sunday's win against the Dolphins solidified what the Raiders' front office and coaching staff had in mind throughout the offseason while building out the roster.

It will take several more offseasons for the Raiders to find a group of defensive backs they can truly trust. It will also take time to build out the unit's reserves. In the meantime, they can keep leaning on arguably the strongest part of their roster: their defensive line.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' defense generated multiple quarterback pressures against Miami. They also stopped the run, not only making Miami one-dimensional but also making it difficult for them to execute on that one dimension. The Raiders are just getting started and have work to do, but they are on the right track.

It will not always work, as no team finishes the season undefeated. However, Sunday's win over the Dolphins was the ideal way of attacking opposing offenses. The Raiders will use a revamped pass rush and speedy linebackers to eliminate passing and rushing lanes. Both of which disrupt offenses.

Those two position groups will help offset a growing defensive backfield filled with young but largely inexperienced players. The Raiders just completed the first game of a long 17-game season; they are far from a finished product, but it is hard to deny the progress.

Las Vegas has already moved on from the high of a productive first game together. Now, they will face a Chargers team that has given them fits over the past few seasons.