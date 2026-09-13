What Raiders Proved to Fans in Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins looking to establish a new way of doing things. Head coach Klint Kubiak's first game at the helm was impressive, as Las Vegas showed a level of competency it rarely has shown in recent seasons under previous regimes.

Sunday against the Dolphins, Las Vegas showed progress in multiple areas that have been problematic for them lately. As expected, they also have several areas they need additional work on throughout the rest of the season. Sunday highlighted both sides of the equation for Las Vegas.

First Half

The Raiders opened up the game with two defensive stops against the Dolphins. The two early punts Las Vegas' defense forced Miami into signaled what was to come, as the Raiders' defense made life hard for Malik Willis and the Dolphins' offense.

Las Vegas' offense matched the effort of their defense, scoring 10 points after those two punts. That 10-point lead was enough of a buffer for the Raiders to hold off the Dolphins for the rest of the game. The Raiders took a 17-6 lead into halftime and did not look back.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders logo in the end zone at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second half was more of the same for Las Vegas, as they used a strong defensive effort to keep dominating the time of possession. The Raiders played a solid game of complementary football, starting with a strong first half.

Second Half

Both Miami and Las Vegas made halftime adjustments, as the second half was played at a slightly different pace than the first. Still, Las Vegas played sound football, even after Miami made quality defensive adjustments. The Raiders lacked the ability to adjust last season. Not anymore.

Under Kubiak, the Raiders look like they can win in various ways. In Week 1, the Raiders scored nearly 30 points but also milked the clock while adding to their lead. Las Vegas used long drives on offense and repeated stops on defense to carry them to a win.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a Week 1 win under their belt, the Raiders now have a tough divisional opponent up next on the docket. More specifically, Las Vegas faces a divisional opponent that has dominated their yearly matchups in recent seasons. Week 1 was a good win for Kubiak's Raiders.

Week 2 will pose a significantly more challenging matchup for Las Vegas.

Looking Ahead

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will hit the road next week to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas hasn't beaten the Chargers at SoFi Stadium since fans were allowed in the stadium post-COVID. Las Vegas last beat the Chargers in Los Angeles in 2020. They will battle history and a solid Chargers team in Week 2.

They will take a vastly different team and staff to California next week. They hope that will be enough to help lead to a different result. After their win over the Dolphins, a 2-0 start would be exactly what the Raiders need ahead of a tough stretch of games that begins in a few weeks.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Las Vegas works through the early stages of their rebuild , wins like Sunday's against the Dolphins are huge. Yet, a win against a divisional foe in Week 2 would be even bigger for the 1-0 Raiders. The Chargers always give the Raiders difficulty, but as Week 1 already proved, these Raiders are different.

Las Vegas left Week 1 with a win, which is all anyone can ask of them. However, they still have plenty of room to improve as they continue to face one of the toughest schedules in the league. Kubiak and the Raiders are taking things week by week and game by game.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, it is hard not to notice how they look much more competent in Week 1 than at any point in the past two seasons, if not longer. Las Vegas is sure to have their fair share of growing pains throughout the rest of the season. However, as it stands, they are headed in the right direction.

After several forgettable seasons, the Raiders may finally be a force to reckon with. However, there is a long, long way to go before anyone in Silver and Black can get too excited. Kubiak will be sure to remind them of as much.