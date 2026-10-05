Key Moments, Decisions in Raiders' Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with nothing to lose. Anything less than a blowout loss would have made Sunday's matchup between the two teams just another regular-season game confirming the gap between them.

Since becoming the Chiefs' starter, Patrick Mahomes has always had the Raiders' number. Over the years, Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs have made themselves at home at Allegiant Stadium. Reid entered Sunday with a chance to become the winningest NFL head coach at Allegiant.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early Decisions

Las Vegas won the toss and deferred to the second half. Deferring until the second half works best for both the Raiders' offense and defense, especially against someone like Patrick Mahomes. Handing Mahomes the ball first in the second half puts a lot of pressure on defenses.

Deferring also takes pressure off the Raiders' offense on their first drive. Not scoring points on their first drive and giving the ball to the opposing team first in the second half is all but the worst-case scenario for most teams, but especially for Las Vegas against Mahomes.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' defense held the Chiefs to a three-and-out on their first drive. However, after a Chiefs penalty on the punt, Las Vegas accepted the penalty, forcing Kansas City to punt again. Kansas City converted a fake punt, giving Mahomes another first down.

Three plays later, Kansas City faced another fourth-and-short near midfield. This time, they faced a fourth-and-one. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense took the field, but their fourth-down run was stopped by Las Vegas' defense, setting them up with great field position.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-eight yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been the Raiders' story this season. Las Vegas' first three games witnessed what they can be when they play sound football. Week 4 was everything it was expected to be. Both teams had their moments that made the game a competitive, hard-fought outing.

The first half had a pace that favored Las Vegas, with a low-scoring game that moved quickly as both teams ran plays that kept the clock running. The Raiders ran a stellar two-minute drill that put them in position to connect on a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-eight yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Monumental Call

Las Vegas entered the second half up 13-10. As in the season's first three games, the Raiders' offense failed to score. However, the drive became a turning point: Las Vegas' offense scored, kicking a short field goal.

However, a penalty was called on the Chiefs' defense, making it fourth-and-two. With a three-point lead, deep in the Chiefs' territory and their defense playing well to that point, Kubiak chose to be aggressive. Instead of taking the points, Las Vegas sent their offense back on the field.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs stopped the Raiders on fourth down. It was the closest Las Vegas' offense would get to scoring for the rest of the quarter. The third quarter was mostly back-and-forth, with neither team scoring. The single biggest play of the quarter, and arguably the game, came at the end of the third.

After keeping Walker from breaking off big runs the entire game, Walker finally broke a long run on the final play of the third quarter. Walker's 76-yard run in the third quarter flipped the field, making way for an easy touchdown for the Chiefs at the start of the fourth quarter.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fourth straight week, the Raiders had a strong fourth quarter. Running back Dylan Laube returned a punt 50 yards, which helped make up for his fumble against the New Orleans Saints last week. His return also helped Las Vegas score a field goal a few plays later.

The Raiders' defense forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs' next offensive possession. Las Vegas' offense registered an eight-play, 60-yard drive that netted another field goal. However, Mahomes worked his magic one more time late in the fourth, completing a 55-yard pass on third down.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws an eight-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (not pictured) against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The long completion mirrored a play the Chiefs completed for a big gain earlier in the game. It was the difference-making play, as the completion put Kansas City on the Raiders' three-yard line with just over three minutes remaining. Kansas City scored a touchdown shortly after.

Las Vegas fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Chiefs scored a touchdown one play later, ending any chances of a comeback. The Raiders put up a fight at the end of the contest, but ultimately fell to Kansas City.