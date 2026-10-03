Raiders Confidence Meter: How I Feel Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with few expectations from those outside the organization, but they're on a three-game winning streak. Another undefeated team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is coming to town. After Las Vegas' early success, it is only right that Kansas City comes.

The Raiders look like a very different team than they did in 2025, which was by design after an offseason full of solid coaching staff and roster moves. Still, Sunday against the Chiefs begins a month-long run against some of the league's top teams.

This gives the Raiders a chance to solidify their standing among those top teams. However, the Raiders have refused to think much past each day of practice, let alone the next few weeks. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs make it easy for the Raiders to stay focused amid their early success.

The Chiefs usually get every team's best shot, as they have been the marquee team for much of recent memory. Starting Sunday, Las Vegas is finally in a position to regularly compete with Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kubiak challenged his coaching staff to hold up their end of the bargain.

"That's our job. Our job as coaches is to get them dialed in. The thing about our team is we have a mature team that's very goal oriented and has some strong leadership, and they're not satisfied with what's been done for three games,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

“I know it's a long season, and we know that in order for us to be successful, we just have to just get better every day and have a great Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice to prepare for the game."

As much as we have learned about the Raiders in the season's first three weeks, there is still plenty more to this team. Las Vegas is only three games into what should be a long tenure for Kubiak in the desert. However, a win on Sunday makes it fair to believe their rebuild is officially ahead of schedule.

Still, no dreams of grandeur are warranted at this point for an organization that has beaten Mahomes twice in the 15 games they have played him since he became a starter. For the Raiders, Week 4 will be about execution. They must take advantage of every opportunity. They cannot miss.

There is a lot to like about both teams. Neither reached 3-0 by accident, but something has to give when the two undefeated teams meet on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball while defended by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) in the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Confidence Meter: Confident

During the offseason, I had this game marked as a win and Las Vegas' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as a loss. At the time, I didn't think Mahomes would be back. Recent history makes it easy to believe the Chiefs will win on Sunday.

However, the Raiders bucking history in Week 2 made me believe anything is possible. With a rematch on the books in Kansas City in the regular-season finale, and I don't believe the Chiefs will sweep the Raiders, I think Las Vegas will find a way to get and keep momentum on Sunday.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think it is much more likely that these two teams split the season series, with both teams winning at home, than any other outcome. I also believe the Raiders, coming off two straight road games, will only make the home crowd more electric entering and throughout the game.

That will be the difference on Sunday. Las Vegas' home crowd will impact Mahomes' cadence and Kansas City's offense. The Chiefs will score points. They always do. The Raiders' defense may not force turnovers; at the very least, it will make timely stops.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is flushed out of the pocket by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will test Kubiak's offense and highlight the unit's limitations. Still, Kubiak and Andrew Janocko found ways to beat tough defenses in the season's first three games, albeit not defenses as tough as Kansas City's.

Still, the Raiders' defense will find a way to put their teammates on offense in position to win again. No matter what happens, Sunday's matchup between the Raiders and the Chiefs will almost certainly come down to the final few minutes of the game. That should bode well for Las Vegas.