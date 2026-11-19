The Las Vegas Raiders returned to the practice field on Wednesday, marking their second week with Fernando Mendoza as the team's starting quarterback. Las Vegas' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos will be the first of two meetings between the two teams in a four-game stretch.

The Week 11 slate is yet another game against one of the league's best teams. Yet the divisional matchup against the Broncos is the most critical game the Raiders have played since their Week 4 divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In general, Las Vegas has struggled this season, but has especially struggled on the road, even in its road wins. Sunday, Denver will again test the Raiders' ability to start fast on the road.

Frankly, the Raiders don't even need to start fast; they need to not start terribly, as they have in several road games.

Las Vegas hopes Mendoza, the biggest change since their last road game, can be that spark. However, it being Mendoza's first road game will be a challenge in itself. In many ways, Mendoza will need his supporting cast to play better in Week 11.

Their Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks proved they can compete for four quarters if they can not be down by double digits entering the second quarter or the second half.

Their best hope of pulling off an upset on Sunday is to avoid sleepwalking through the first half, as they have in many of their games this season. A hot start, or at least not a bad start, will be critical to Las Vegas making Week 11 competitive.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Thursday's Injury Report

The Raiders' injury report has been fairly light over the past few weeks. However, the players listed last week were also on this Wednesday's and Thursday's injury reports.

Matt Gay, Brock Bowers, Ian Thomas, Tonka Hemingway, Thomas Booker, and Folorunso Fatukasi were listed on Wednesday's report. Booker and Thomas fully participated on Wednesday. Bowers and Hemingway missed Wednesday's practice. Gay and Fatukasi were limited.

On Thursday, Bowers and Thomas practiced on a limited basis. Booker fully participated. Hemingway, Fatukasi, Gay, and Trey Zuhn did not practice on Thursday.

Week 11 Raiders

The Raiders will hit the road again in Week 11 to face the Denver Broncos in a matchup that has rarely gone their way in recent seasons. Yet the Raiders team the Broncos will meet on Sunday will be different than even the Raiders team that took the field the first 10 weeks of the season.

With Mendoza under center, Las Vegas has plenty to continue working on as they continue searching for their first win against a team with a winning record this season. The final seven games of the season will be a lead-up to what will be an extremely critical offseason for Las Vegas.

Yet at 4-6, the Raiders are a win or two from being very much in the playoff hunt this season. Wth one of the league's toughest schedules, they will have to beat a team with a winning record sooner or later. If they do make it to the playoffs, the only teams there will have winning records.

Week 11 against the Broncos is another chance for Las Vegas to pull off an upset that would give them a legitimate shot at a Wild Card spot, with several winnable games and their Bye Week on the horizon. Las Vegas' roster deficiencies will be apparent weekly; they can be overcome.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

As they prepare to face the Broncos for the first time this season, they're still searching for answers at several positions they had questions about the last time they faced Denver. Although improved, Las Vegas is undoubtedly outmatched, on paper, at several positions.

The Raiders' shaky play at guard, inability to run the ball, and difficulty stopping the run all pose issues against a solid Broncos team. Wednesday was another step in the Mendoza era, which is just beginning. On paper, the Raiders have a long Sunday ahead against one of the league's best.

It will be up to Kubiak's coaching staff to lean on their ability to develop the talent that is on the roster, on both sides of the ball. Week 11 may have been against a backup quarterback, but the Raiders have shown they can consistently compete at a high level.

They have just been inconsistent in showing that consistency.