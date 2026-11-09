Latest Raiders Trade Deadline Rumors: Separating Fact From Fiction

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks (5-4), on Sunday, but before then, the NFL trade deadline looms large on Tuesday at 1 PM PT.

NFL Trade Deadline

After the brutal self-inflicted loss to the 49ers last Sunday, Kubiak addressed the trade deadline this week. “We're always talking about that with Spy [Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek] and looking at everything.” He made it clear decisions won’t be made after every game, but based on the Raiders' overall work. “Every day the calculus changes. You get new information about your team, and that goes into the decision-making moving forward.”

Moments ago, Kubiak addressed it again, making it clear that conversations are ongoing. “We’re talking all the time. That hasn’t changed. As the deadline approaches, things get more urgent, and we’ll continue to talk.”

Rumors Abound

There are several factors that you need to know over these final 24 hours.

No. 1: The Raiders Are Always Buyers

Mark Davis, Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Silver and Black under GM John Spytek and the strongest football voice in the building, Tom Brady, will always be buyers. They are the major decision-makers. While Kubiak will certainly have a voice, the two will always look to upgrade this team at any moment, in any way that makes sense.

When the Raiders reset the offensive line market with a massive deal for Tyler Linderbaum, they demonstrated to the entire league that price is not an obstacle for the cash-abundant Silver and Black.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It does not matter whether the Raiders are 0-9 or 9-0 at the trade deadline; they are buyers. This team will not sit back when an opportunity presents itself to improve.

One former member of the New England Patriots who was there with Tom Brady said, in this article about his mindset, “I think there were times in New England with Bill (Belichick) that Tom (Brady) got frustrated with players being allowed to leave or traded, that he felt helped the team win, and at times guys he felt (and I knew of a few) that could help win that Bill didn’t go after.”

He added, “Clearly Bill was right when you look at the total package of winning, but I think Tom probably believes that they left some wins on the table.”

Klint Kubiak and Rob Leonard are at practice preparing for the 49ers this weekend. | Darrell Craig Harris

I think that is the best description of the new Raiders mindset, and I can assure you that Brady, Spytek, and Kubiak are all on the same page.

No. 2: The Raiders Are Always Sellers

This might shock you, but if it does, reread number one and come back here. Once this team knows players aren't going to help win now or in the future, get them out. Fill their spot with someone you think will, or might.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders' brain trust knows who on this roster isn’t working out. The same mantra applies here: whether 9-0 or 0-9, a player who doesn’t fit is always available.

No. 3: The Raiders Have Short-Term Goals Too

This one is the fine line.

QB Kirk Cousins

The Raiders selected, and love, the 2026 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick: the youngster NFL executives ranked the best QB prospect of the last four NFL drafts, Fernando Mendoza. You know, I know, we all know, Kirk Cousins knows, and the Nandolorian knows that. It isn’t a secret.

So while Cousins is a hot commodity given how he is playing, the Raiders still had two short-term goals with him.

1. Play Cousins until they are out of NFL playoff contention. They aren’t.

2. Play Cousins as Mendoza learns the minutiae of playing QB in the NFL at a high level with the benefit of learning from one of the most genuine and willing-to-teach veterans in NFL history.

QB Kirk Cousins has a long history with the Shanahan family. | Darrell Craig Harris

With both of those goals on the table, while Cousins is certainly available for the right price, the Raiders are NOT shopping him, and there are no bargain deals for him.

What Would It Take?

I suspect a third-round offer would get Cousins, and depending on the team, I emphasize perhaps a fourth.

DE Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Unlike last year, when I reported after the year that Crosby was on the trade block, that is not the case this year. He isn't seeking or asking for a trade, and the Raiders aren't asking for or seeking offers.

What Would It Take?

The reality is that if a contender that offered Crosby a chance at a Super Bowl right away came calling with a big enough offer, the Raiders would listen. Nothing is imminent, nor is anything in the works at the time of this writing, but there is a market, there is interest, and that means in the NFL, it isn’t probable, but possible.

S Jeremy Chinn

Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

In the last year of his deal, Chinn offers a team desperate for leadership and a veteran presence a possibility. If Spytek wants him back, the conversations must have already happened to know what a deal would look like. If the deal wasn't within the parameters of what he was willing to pay, the decision must be made: do you move him, or is he still key to a playoff push this year?

What Would It Take?

The Raiders need him if they are going to continue a genuine NFL playoff push. The compensation pick would, at best, be minimal, so with this year's playoffs in mind, I think it would take at least a fifth-round pick for consideration, which I am unsure is possible, and a fourth would be a must for the Raiders. I don’t see that at all.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

WR Tre Tucker

This is a complex situation. I believe Tucker will not sign with the Raiders for less than Jalen Nailor’s $12 million per year. I also know that there is a market for him in free agency. I would suspect the Tucker camp would like a new contract in the $14 million per year range. With Nailor on the books, two years from what many in the NFL feel will be a $50 million per year deal for TE Brock Bowers, and a potential trade for a true WR1 in the offseason, the Raiders have to decide whether they can afford Tucker.

If the answer is yes, then they do nothing. Like Chinn, Spytek has to determine that with his representation. Still, the reality is that Tucker probably - and I emphasize probably - would yield the Raiders a fifth-round compensatory pick, perhaps as low as a sixth, if he didn’t fit the long-term plan.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

More than one person in the organization didn’t think Tucker would be here now. He is NOT the prototypical Klint Kubiak WR, but his toughness won his coaches' hearts. Now the question is: can, and will, he stay?

What Would It Take?

I have written about Spytek being painted in a corner on this before. The Raiders remain in an NFL playoff hunt, and they need him. If he is not part of the long-term plan, then I would suspect he is simply a fourth. If he is part of the long-term plan, then nothing moves him out.

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