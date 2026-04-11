The Raiders Are Determined to Stick to the Plan

As the NFL Draft continues to approach, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving right along. The Raiders have quickly improved their roster and will soon add quarterback Fernando Mendoza, along with nine additional draft picks. The Raiders' entire draft class will be important, but Mendoza will lead the way.

Still, the Raiders have a plan and have shown this offseason that they will stick to it. As of now, that plan is to start veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1 of the upcoming season. They are betting on Cousins being serviceable, at the very least, for a few games, if not more.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cousins Is Physically Ready

The Raiders signed Cousins to start the 2026 season for them, while Mendoza continues developing during his rookie season in the league. Cousins' arrival gives Klint Kubiak's coaching staff time to work with Mendoza further, while having an established veteran open up the seasons.

After an injury impacted his play during his time with the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas believes that Cousins is physically ready to lead the way. With few expectations other than improvement ahead of them this season, Cousins' suffering an injury is the only way Mendoza would start any time soon.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think time has helped. I think getting to play at the end of this past season also helped get my confidence back, to be able to get out there and kind of realize your body's good to go and feeling good,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

“The offseason always helps, to have that time away from football to kind of let things rest and heal, and then I've been very impressed just even in the last three days meeting with the Raiders performance staff, some talented people there that I also think will do a great job with a 37-year old, soon to be 38 year old. I think they'll put together a great plan for me to make sure that I'm feeling my best."

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kubiak and the Raiders' front office were transparent with Cousins about what they needed from him before signing him. He knows his job is a mix of performing well on the field and helping Mendoza learn as much as he can, as quickly as he can.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I've watched him from a distance, had an incredible college career, got to run into him yesterday on his draft visit. He seems like a high-caliber person, and if we're fortunate enough to get him here, then it'll be a privilege to work together. And yes, my rookie year is always kind of forefront of my memory,” Cousins said.

“It was a lot of change, a lot of adjustments. At that time, I was a fourth-round pick, very different experience than being a high pick, and Robert Griffin was drafted to the same team as me. And I remember at the time saying, 'Boy, that's a whole different life to be a top pick and what that involves.' And no, I think it'll be a great opportunity up ahead."