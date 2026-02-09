Kubiak, Raiders Have One More Critical Move to Make

With Klint Kubiak officially on board as the team's next head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders must now fill their void at defensive coordinator. Aside from landing Fernando Mendoza, finding a defensive coordinator is arguably now at the top of the Raiders' priority list.

League insider Jason La Canfora recently noted that "Schwartz is more than open to helping [Tom] Brady and Kubiak rebuild that unit after Pete Carroll failed in one year there as head coach (and defensive mastermind)."

"Multiple NFL executives whose teams have been engaged in hiring new coaching staffs indicated that Schwartz is thought of very highly by the Raiders and rookie head coach Klint Kubiak, and they expect that's where the well-regarded defensive play caller will land."

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kubiak will have no shortage of options for his vacant coordinator positions. He will likely bring a few coaches with him from Seattle. Still, one source told La Canfora that "Schwartz wants to be in Vegas. That's where he's going to end up."

As the Raiders know all too well, nothing is official until it is official. There is still a long way to go before the Raiders can answer many of their most pressing offseason questions. However, with Kubiak now on board, finding coordinators is naturally the next move.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator has been the most stable coaching position the Raiders have had over the past four seasons. Patrick Graham led Las Vegas' defense through multiple regimes, and did a solid job considering the many hurdles he faced every season.

With Graham gone and Kubiak coming to town, the Raiders are set for a relatively full rebuild from top to bottom. Whether it is Schwartz or someone else, Las Vegas must find a defensive coordinator who can work with a defense that desperately needs help roster-wise.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek provided insight into how he plans to build Las Vegas' coaching staff. It appears Kubiak will be the one to choose his coaching staff. Schwartz' and his experience would be a solid addition for the first-time head coach.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day,” Spytek said.

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

