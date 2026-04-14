Best Late-Round NFL Draft Steals in Raiders History

The Las Vegas Raiders' long history dates back decades to their time in Oakland. The Raiders' teams of yesteryear were enough to build a solid foundation for the organization as a whole. However, those productive yesteryears seem so long ago.

Regardless, the Raiders are where they are now because of positive drafts during their heyday, among other reasons. Below are a few of the best late-round draft picks in the Raiders' long and storied history. There are many players that should be on this list, but are not.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; The Al Davis memorial torch at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bo Jackson

Jackson was drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. His career was cut short by injury, but he had more than a few memorable moments during his time in the National Football League. Jackson's time with the Raiders was notable.

Jan 13, 1991; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Bo Jackson of the Los Angeles Raiders in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1990 season playoffs at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Lester Hayes

The Raiders drafted Hayes in the fifth round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He would go on to earn the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Hayes is not in the Hall of Fame, but he did win multiple Super Bowls with the Raiders, spending his entire 10-year career with the franchise.

For the Raiders to have gotten the production they got from Hayes after selecting him in the fifth round is nothing short of a win. There is no way to make a list of the Raiders' best late-round picks without mentioning Hayes, who also earned multiple All-Pro honors.

Nov 16, 1986; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Lester Hayes (37) in action against the Cleveland Browns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images | Long Photography-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby

The Raiders stumbled upon a franchise defensive lineman when they drafted Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Since then, Crosby has established himself as one of the top defensive ends in the league. He has grown into the Raiders' most respected player inside and outside the locker room.

Crosby has been nominated to the Pro Bowl in five of his seven seasons in the league, while consistently being the Raiders' most consistent player on either side of the football. Crosby's resume speaks for itself, as he is doing much better than many players drafted higher than him.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After an offseason that nearly saw Crosby leave the Raiders to join a playoff contender, only for the trade to fall through, the Raiders are ready to move forward with their franchise player back on board. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained his reaction to the failed trade.

"You guys have been covering the league long enough; things don't surprise you. You get experience, and you go through battles, and when things like that come up, you're ready for them, because that's just part of the job, and that's what makes the job fun. It's never the same day, it's always different. But again, going back to Maxx [Crosby], we lost him, we got him back, our team is better, hell yeah," Kubiak said recently.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images