Veteran Coaches Playing Key Role in Kubiak's Raiders Start

Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Klint Kubiak is getting with the program as he teaches it to this Raiders team. This is Kubiak's first time being a head coach, and he is looking to prove himself each day and why they hired him to get the job done. With that comes a lot of new things, and it is different than being an offensive coordinator or just focusing on only a few things. Now he is in a position where everyone is listening to him, and he has the voice in the room.

Kubiak was the top candidate this offseason for many teams, and he chose the Silver and Black. That says a lot about what Kubiak thinks about this team. Kubiak was a major reason the team has had one of its best offseasons in a long time. He has players here who will love playing for him. Kubiak brings a special spark to this franchise, and it will show more and more each day they are out there getting better.

Kubiak Going to Familiar Face for Advice

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It was important for Kubiak to bring in a strong coaching staff, including some veteran coaches who have been in his position before. And he is taking full advantage of having those coaches in the building each day. It is something every new head coach wants on his side, but sometimes it does not. But for Kubiak , he made sure he surrounded himself with those veterans. Kubiak brought in Mike McCoy to be his Assistant Head Coach.

McCoy knows Kubiak well, and he has been in the NFL for a long time. McCoy is answering the questions Kubiak has and will be with him every step of the way. This is something many people do not see, but it will serve this team well going into next season.

Veterans Helping the Newcomer

"Yeah, well, I was very fortunate in San Diego in 2013 to have Ken Whisenhunt on my staff, and so it was great to have a guy that's been in your role, and Klint [Kubiak] and I have talked several times," said Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy. "There's so many things that come across your desk, and sometimes you go, 'I've got to do that?' or 'I've got to answer that question?' I mean, yeah, you're the head coach, and you better answer all those things. So, I love helping him every day."