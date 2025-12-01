Raiders' Latest Loss Keeps One Awful Streak Going

The Las Vegas Raiders came into Week 13 with a change on the offensive side of the ball. The Silver and Black had a new play caller on the field.

This was the first game that quarterbacks coach Greg Olson called the offense. The Raiders fired their offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, last week, and now will move forward with Olson the rest of the way.

The Raiders headed to Los Angeles to take on their AFC West long-time rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders were looking to not just end their losing streak, but also end their losing streak in the AFC West. They did not win a game in the division last season, and this season have not so far. That is something that is unacceptable, and they were looking to change against a good football team.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

First Half

The Raiders got off to their usual slow start to the game. That is how it has been all season. The Raiders were looking to get off to a good start after getting the ball first, but that was not the case. The Silver and Black were quick with a three-and-out. The Chargers got the ball after a punt, and their offense took most of the time off the clock with a long drive of their own and came away with a touchdown. The Raiders offense could not get an answer and went four plays and punted again.

The Raiders are playing some more young players in this one. The biggest one is Caleb Rogers on the offensive line at the guard position.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers were on a long drive once again to open the second half, and they got down to the red zone, but the Raiders' defense finally made a huge play they had been waiting for. Cornerback Kyu Blue Kelly intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The Raiders took over inside their own 5-yard line. But Raiders quarterback Geno Smith gave it right back to the Chargers a few plays later after throwing an interception.

The defense stepped up big for the Raiders once again, stopping the Chargers on 4th and inches to get it back to their offense. The offense took advantage and drove down the field and finally scored to tie it up at halftime.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Second Half

Coming out of halftime, the Raiders lost all the momentum. The Chargers took it down the field on a huge run to take the lead early in the 3rd. That was it for both teams in a quiet third quarter.

The Chargers opened up the final quarter with a field goal to take a commanding 24-7. The Raiders cut into the lead with a Brock Bowers great catch to make it 24-14. The Chargers scored on the last touchdown to give the Raiders another lopsided loss.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) intercepts a pass from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

