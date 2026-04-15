The Raiders' Latest Visitor Could Solve Their Biggest Defensive Need

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's looking to the draft for a chance to double down on all of their offseason improvements. One of the best things this new Raiders regime has done is use their free agency money to address some of their biggest areas of concern on defense.

Klint Kubiak is an offense-minded head coach, but he made sure to get some help over the middle of the field on defense. Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker were excellent pickups and will help their defense build an identity and culture. What recent visit shows that the Raiders are committed to making their defense better?

Important Pre-Draft Visit

UPDATE🚨: The #Raiders are hosting USC Saftey Kamari Ramsey, confirmed himself via IG story.



6’0 205 pound Safety Kamari Ramsey in his 4 year collegiate career, he posted 132 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2 INT’s, 2 sacks 2 forced fumbles in 35 career games.#Raiders #Raiders4L pic.twitter.com/Ai0aLnf8Mi — Raiders Wit Attitude (@RaidersWAttitud) April 14, 2026

Former UCLA and USC safety Kamari Ramsey recently visited Las Vegas to speak with the Raiders before the draft, and he'd be a huge addition to their secondary if they were to select him. He isn't a perfect safety prospect, but there's plenty to like about him.

He's a bit undersized and has a complicated injury history, with him missing significant time in 2022 and 2025. He has good body control, but quicker receivers will be able to take advantage of his lack of fluidity when flipping his hips or changing direction.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, Ramsey has experience playing in multiple safety positions, with his best reps coming from his time as a nickel back. He's been placed all over a secondary, to varying degrees of success, but that versatility will help him stay on the field and make an impact wherever he's needed.

His anticipation allows him to seal off in-breaking routes and force the receivers to run side by side with him, which has usually ended up in a pass breakup. He's consistently challenging receivers' hands, so even if a catch is made on him, they'd better secure the ball, or it will pop out.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders' secondary is beginning to take form with Eric Stokes and Darien Porter showing real promise last season, and Ramsey would be a sensational pickup to fill in that strong safety or nickel back role permanently. His tackling skills got a lot better in 2025, so they may want to keep him near the line of scrimmage for the most part.

Ideally, the Raiders would pick him up in the fourth round with any of their three selections that round. His size and injury history mean he'll be available later down the board, and this pre-draft visit means there's a mutual interest between them.