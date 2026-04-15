The Raiders' Latest Visitor Could Solve Their Biggest Defensive Need
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The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's looking to the draft for a chance to double down on all of their offseason improvements. One of the best things this new Raiders regime has done is use their free agency money to address some of their biggest areas of concern on defense.
Klint Kubiak is an offense-minded head coach, but he made sure to get some help over the middle of the field on defense. Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker were excellent pickups and will help their defense build an identity and culture. What recent visit shows that the Raiders are committed to making their defense better?
Important Pre-Draft Visit
Former UCLA and USC safety Kamari Ramsey recently visited Las Vegas to speak with the Raiders before the draft, and he'd be a huge addition to their secondary if they were to select him. He isn't a perfect safety prospect, but there's plenty to like about him.
He's a bit undersized and has a complicated injury history, with him missing significant time in 2022 and 2025. He has good body control, but quicker receivers will be able to take advantage of his lack of fluidity when flipping his hips or changing direction.
However, Ramsey has experience playing in multiple safety positions, with his best reps coming from his time as a nickel back. He's been placed all over a secondary, to varying degrees of success, but that versatility will help him stay on the field and make an impact wherever he's needed.
His anticipation allows him to seal off in-breaking routes and force the receivers to run side by side with him, which has usually ended up in a pass breakup. He's consistently challenging receivers' hands, so even if a catch is made on him, they'd better secure the ball, or it will pop out.
The Raiders' secondary is beginning to take form with Eric Stokes and Darien Porter showing real promise last season, and Ramsey would be a sensational pickup to fill in that strong safety or nickel back role permanently. His tackling skills got a lot better in 2025, so they may want to keep him near the line of scrimmage for the most part.
Ideally, the Raiders would pick him up in the fourth round with any of their three selections that round. His size and injury history mean he'll be available later down the board, and this pre-draft visit means there's a mutual interest between them.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.