Lessons Are Abound As Kubiak's Growth Continues with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates running back Bijan Robinson's (7) touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Raiders' Mix of Talent

Las Vegas has quickly assembled a coaching staff and made significant roster changes, with plenty of more changes on the way. The talent along the coaching staff includes decades of coaching experience on various levels of the professional coaching ranks.

The Raiders' roster already has a solid mix of veterans and developing players, with 10 additional draft picks on the way, including presumed No. 1 overall draft pick, Fernando Mendoza. Kubiak has been tasked with being the glue that connects all of the Raiders' many moving parts.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak's rise to the Raiders' head coaching position was capped by a Super Bowl championship as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator. Kubiak's role has now been elevated, and he is the man running the show in Las Vegas. Yet, each of Kubiak's previous stops is pivotal to Las Vegas' success.

Kubiak and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins spent multiple seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, working in close quarters during some of Cousins' best seasons in the league. After recently signing with the Raiders, Cousins explained how he believes both of their many experiences will factor in.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“I think on one hand, he hasn't changed in the sense that he knows who he is and he doesn't just kind of grasp at things. He's got his identity and what he does and who he is as a person. I think that's important that you stick to who you are. You don't try to be somebody else. At the same time, I think because he's been several places with several people, he's picked up some really good ideas since the last time I was with him," Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

"So, I think those years of experience with other people, other backgrounds, you can keep growing and improving and expanding how and why you do things. And I think that's part of what this OTAs is about, is kind of then I've got to learn that from him now and the four years of what he's picked up,

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Ladies of Fox Sports Radio show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, as much as Cousins hopes to learn from Kubiak and Janocko, he hopes he is able to share some of the things he has learned since parting ways with the coaching duo. This, of course, is part of the reason the Raiders' front office brought Cousins. His experience will play a key factor this season.

"Then, maybe occasionally share something that I've picked up in the last four years that I think, 'Hey, we didn't do this four years ago, but this is pretty good.' And to his credit, he wants to learn whenever I have those thoughts, but he'll have a lot to share too," Cousins said.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cousins will play a vital role in the Raiders' early plans for Mendoza's development. Las Vegas' coaching staff is depending on Cousins to be an extension of them in the Raiders' quarterback room. With well over 100 starts in the league, Cousins' experience is vital.