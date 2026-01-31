1 Position of Significant Need for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster is set for a significant overhaul this offseason.

Raiders' Outlook

The Raiders should be much more aggressive this offseason than they were last offseason. Las Vegas has several pressing issues that must be addressed if they hope to make progress next season.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently listed one free agent every team in the National Football League should consider adding. In what should be an eventful offseason, Locker believes Las Vegas should focus on their group of wide receivers, which needs an infusion of talent.

"While the Raiders’ 2025 season was a disaster, the silver lining is the assortment of assets that the team’s brain trust wields going into 2026 — including the No. 1 overall pick and the second-most cap space. Las Vegas needs to land impact-free agents on both sides of the ball, and Alec Pierce would more than qualify.," Locker said.

"The 25-year-old registered the best year of his career at the perfect time, recording an 81.0 PFF receiving grade along with 2.10 yards per route run and a 113.7 passer rating when targeted. His career 96.3 deep receiving grade is ninth since 2022 and would dovetail nicely with the deep ball prowess of anticipated rookie Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas needs significantly more weapons in its receiving room, and adding Pierce would form a strong offensive nucleus next to Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders have used most of their recent top picks of the NFL Draft on the offensive side of the ball. Adding to their group of wide receivers and their offensive line would go a long way in helping get the most out of the young offensive talent already on the roster.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows how critical the upcoming offseason is for the Raiders. After their 3-14 campaign, Las Vegas must use the cap space and draft picks at its disposal to turn things around. Spytek and the rest of the Raiders' front office need a productive summer.

“I think we're all aware of all the resources that Mark [Davis] and the ownership group have given to us. Obviously, there's the draft. We have capital. We have one of the greatest buildings, if not the greatest building in the NFL. There's a lot to be excited about here, and it is going to be my responsibility to lead this up and set this organization on a course of sustained success,” Spytek said.

