LIVE: Raiders NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Trades, Rumors, Latest News

Time is running out for the Las Vegas Raiders to pull off a trade ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Since the start of the season, Las Vegas' front office has taken a solid approach every step of the way. It will be interesting to see whether the Raiders are active ahead of the deadline.

The Raiders have no shortage of roster needs they could address via trade. Yet a trade may not be in the team's best interest right now. This will be a critical assessment and decision for Las Vegas' front office. The roster needs improvement, but not if it could derail its current trajectory.

Las Vegas must choose between making a playoff push this season or preparing for the future. What they decide to do, or not do, at the deadline could indicate which one of those options the front office ultimately ended up choosing.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders principal owner Mark Davis (left) chats with general manager John Spytek on the sideline before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are in their first season under largely new leadership on and off the field. Las Vegas' solid offseason helped set the ship in the right direction, but the season's first nine games proved the Raiders' roster needs significantly more help.

Despite several blowout losses over the past few weeks to elite teams, Kubiak noted that the players in the locker room do not view the team as being in a rebuild. Las Vegas has approached every game more prepared to compete than it has in recent seasons.

“I think one thing that I’m proud of is that we’re not talking about rebuilding. We’re talking about being in every game and winning every game. That’s how we treat it. We’re not looking at the future as coaches or players,” Kubiak said on Monday.

“You develop the future on the way, but every game we’re talking about winning that game. We are not satisfied with a rebuilding process, so that’s the mentality I want our players and coaches to have.”

The Raiders' Week 9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was the latest in a handful of losses that have made their impressive start to the season merely an afterthought. Las Vegas once again started slow, heading into halftime down by double digits.

Las Vegas has been down by double digits at halftime in three of its past five games, including a nine-point deficit in its Week 8 win over the New York Jets. Although the Raiders have improved since last season, that team was the league's worst. This Raiders team has higher goals and expectations.

“Anytime you don’t accomplish the goal, you’re frustrated and you’re upset. I think the frustrating part of yesterday is just the way we started the game. Can’t start that slow. Can’t start that sluggish versus an elite team,” Kubiak said.

“In the NFL, every week things change. And right here we sit at 4-5 with half the season left, with everything in front of us. So, as a team, we’re focusing on the next game.”

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag outside of Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rumors:

Heading into the trade deadline , few rumors have surfaced about the team's plans to pull off a trade. The Raiders are not shopping Kirk Cousins. Few trade rumors surround Las Vegas because there are not many possible trade scenarios.

Although Maxx Crosby and Jackson Powers-Johnson are solid trade pieces , little has been rumored about either player ahead of the deadline. Things could change quickly, especially regarding a potential trade for Cousins or Crosby. Kubiak shared his thoughts on the situation.

“We’re talking all the time. That hasn’t changed. As the deadline approaches, things get more urgent, and we’ll continue to talk," Kubiak said.

"That’s the business that we’re in. That’s the business of football, and those guys are veterans. They’ve been around that, so you just keep working. There’s a lot of things that are out of your control."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trades/Live Updates: