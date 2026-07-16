One Vital Raiders Assistant Coach With Most To Prove

The Las Vegas Raiders begin a new era of their franchise this summer. With training camp just a handful of weeks away, the anticipation builds for what will be one of the most critical seasons in the organization's history.

This spring, the Raiders selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The "future of the franchise" may not start right away, but there is excitement in a legitimate path forward that Raiders Nation can look ahead to. Across the roster, the youth are already standing out.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseasons, general manager John Spytek aggressively rebuilt his defense through free agency and the NFL Draft, signing new starting linebackers and defensive backs while drafting four of the latter. The secondary will be one of the youngest in the NFL, which is why defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Joe Woods will be one of the most important individuals on head coach Klint Kubiak's staff.

Joe Woods Holds Key to Raiders' Defensive Backfield Success

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods keeps an eye on OTA workouts on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Berea. Browns Ota 5 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Kubiak was hired away from the Seattle Seahawks, he didn't go out to create an all-star coaching staff like Frank Reich attempted in Carolina a few years ago; he hired a combination of first-timers and experienced coaches that could go a long way to helping rebuild the Raiders. Woods is one of the "old-timers" on the defensive staff with 21 years of coaching in the NFL, but this isn't his first rodeo with Las Vegas.

Back when the Raiders were in Oakland (I'm still disgusted professional sports left that city high and dry, for what it's worth), Woods was the defensive backs coach for the franchise in 2014, helping ageless wonder Charles Woodson to a team-leading 160 tackles and four interceptions. He was also a key member of the Denver Broncos' vaunted defense that won Super Bowl 50 a year later.

Dec 29, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders safety Charles Woodson (24) during the game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At almost every stop he has made in the NFL as a defensive backs coach or defensive coordinator, that team's secondary would be one of the best units in the game for a period. That is why his experience, attention to detail, and ability to get the best out of his players are exactly what a young secondary needs.

Woods Is the Right Coach for Raiders Young Secondary

August 15, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods before the game against the Detroit Lions at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Lions 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods was with Isaiah Pola-Mao, Jeremy Chinn, and Darien Porter last season—a young trio in their own regard. Now, he has Treydan Stukes, Jermod McCoy, Dalton Johnson, and Hezekiah Masses to work with in their rookie campaigns. It isn't far-fetched to say that the Raiders could see all four rookies on the field at some point, especially if Woods comes away impressed during training camp, the preseason, and throughout the regular campaign.

Stukes and McCoy have the ceilings to be high-end playmakers at nickel and outside corner, respectively. Johnson and Masses could become starters of their own with patience. Woods remains the right coach at this stage of their careers, and it could prove pivotal for the Raiders in the long run.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woods could be the difference for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in progressing from a "bend, don't break" defense to an above-average unit in 2026. Should the rookies and second-year players progress, Las Vegas could have a secondary that could surprise the AFC West.