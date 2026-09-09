Top Defensive Players Raiders Must Monitor Against Dolphins

The 2026 NFL season officially begins today!

While Raider Nation still has to wait a couple of days for the season debut of the Silver and Black, they have plenty to start looking forward to. Their first opponent is the Miami Dolphins , and I just discussed some of the offensive weapons they need to watch.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I think they have the defensive personnel to shut down a shaky Dolphins offense, but the ball has to go both ways. Everyone expects Klint Kubiak to raise the floor of the Las Vegas Raiders ' offense, but they shouldn't overlook what the Dolphins' defense can do.

Who are some Dolphins defenders who could be thorns in the Raiders' side as they aim to start their season 1-0?

Chop Robinson

The rookie Chop Robinson with the sack on 3rd down 😤



📺: #MIAvsLAR on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/wO2XlPrtXA — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2024

Chop Robinson is entering his third year in the league with a chip on his shoulder after his production took a dip from his explosive rookie season. The Raiders have a new offensive line, but Robinson can easily affect how comfortable Kirk Cousins is in the pocket if he can get pressure on a consistent basis.

He's likely the defender they'll focus the majority of their attention on, as he's going to be responsible for generating pressure on the offensive line. Both Zach Sieler and Jordan Phillips will likely play, and with Kenneth Grant and Rene Konga already on the injury reserve list, he has to be the priority.

Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson everybody pic.twitter.com/UlyHJgbBOu — Dolphins Muse (@DolphinsMuse) April 26, 2026

Chris Johnson is the rookie cornerback the Dolphins drafted this offseason, and without the Raiders having a strong receiving corps, he has the potential to break up some big plays downfield. He's going to have a lot on his plate defending against a Kubiak scheme in his first-ever NFL game.

And yet, I don't think they should consistently be trying him. He showed impressive ball-tracking skills in college, and while he has not yet proven he can do that at a higher level, I don't want them giving him chances to show out in his first-ever game.

Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks doing what Jordyn Brooks does.



Game-high 14 tackles today.



📺 #MIAvsIND on CBS pic.twitter.com/eGckMGjnVR — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 7, 2025

Last but certainly not least, Jordyn Brooks is a tackling machine. He can completely change the landscape of the middle of the field with how quickly he can get to players with the ball. I think he'll have the biggest impact in stopping the run, especially with Ashton Jeanty still being questionable for Week 1. The Raiders will need to be sharp offensively to succeed.