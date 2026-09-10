Raiders Mailbag: Silver and Black Fans Demand Competency

HENDERSON, Nev.—On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will begin the 2026 NFL season in earnest when they host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium for a 1:25 PM PT kickoff.

There is a new wind blowing across the National Football League landscape, and it is a refreshed Autumn Wind of the Raider Nation.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For a fan base that follows and adores their franchise more as a way of life rather than as part-time followers, there is guarded optimism.

They want to believe, but for the past 20+ years, the franchise has preached, “Just Win, Baby,” without the consistent “Commitment to Excellence” that Al Davis preached. The Raiders are returning to their old identity to find their new one.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raider Nation Speaks Out

There is tangible evidence that the times have changed under new GM John Spytek and Klint Kubiak.

John Spytek | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

So, with Week 1 upon us, I asked the Raider Nation on social media what you were thinking about your franchise, and you sure did respond in a big way. Thanks to all of you.

Competency, Please

Competent offensive play and a defense that can stop or at least minimize the run game. And can we get off the field on 3rd down? — Michael (@mrmikevideo) September 9, 2026

Even with the 2025 collapse of the franchise, I do not believe anyone set out to sabotage it whatsoever. Implying that is reckless and ignorant. You had multiple successful people who had differing visions, and no one was on the same page.

Those days are over.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Ownership (Tom Brady) and GM John Spytek are on the same page and couldn’t have hired a better coach, who is on the same wavelength as they are, to lead the way.

Since deciding to move on from Pete Carroll, bite the bullet, and rebuild, the Raiders have not panicked once, nor have they taken any shortcuts or quick fixes that bring a false sense of immediate hope, with a future price tag that spells stupidity.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek and Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

You have seen competency for the last ten months. It is one of the three things we definitely know about the 2026 team and the state of the franchise today. They won’t have many wins in 2026, but I have zero doubt that the competency they've displayed so far will continue.

Time will tell, and while I don't gamble on any sport I cover, living in Las Vegas, I am perfectly comfortable telling you that you can bet their “Commitment to Excellence” is rooted in a commitment to competency.

No Offense, Offense

A competent offense. — Kirk Thiel (@KThiel5) September 9, 2026

This continues the theme of competency above.

Last year, Klint Kubiak was the best offensive coordinator in the NFL. When you add his offense - the No. 1 overall pick NFL executives raved about: QB Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins, Tyler Linderbaum, Mike Washington Jr., Brock Bowers when he returns from injury, Rick Dennison as the OL coach, Zach Azzanni leading the WRs, and more - that tells the story.

I don't think the Raiders will sniff the NFL Playoffs, but I expect the offense to be significantly better. This rebuilding season will give you hope if you look beyond the record to the reality, and what that will show you is what competency and commitment to this rebuild really mean.

Say It Louder for Those in the Back

Consistency and continuity that’s it — Chef Marck (@ChefRaiderFL) September 9, 2026

I agree with you, Chef. I addressed this yesterday, and I don’t blame you for waiting with bated breath, given the track record of the last 20+ years. But a balm to that injured Silver and Black heart should be the discipline you have seen since they chose to move on from Pete Carroll.

This has been meaningfully different, and I applaud your expectations being firmly planted in reality.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

To fix the Raiders, they had to rebuild for a long time. The fact that they are doing it says a lot. What says even more is that the football IQ of Raider Nation knows it as well and is willing to endure it, as long as the team doesn’t give up midstream and abandon the course.

I do not suspect that they will.

Watch Our Latest Podcast