Raiders' Maxx Crosby Adds Fuel to Trade Rumors

Although Maxx Crosby is currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, it does not mean trade rumors will disappear after what transpired earlier this offseason.

Those murmurs grew louder this week, as the two-time All-Pro reignited the flames with a cryptic social media post on Thursday night.

Crosby's Post

STOP PEOPLE PLEASING.



HANDLE BUSINESS ACCORDINGLY.



🦅💎 — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) June 26, 2026

Dissecting the Post

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the text within the post does not indicate anything drastic, the two images at the bottom of the tweet are eye-opening, to say the least. Crosby, incorporating diamond and eagle symbols, is extremely interesting, considering the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles have been heavily linked to the 28-year-old pass rusher in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, on ESPN's " Get Up ", former NFL linebacker Bart Scott shared his thoughts on what could unfold this offseason, pertaining to Crosby.

Scott's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion (R) talks with owner Jeffrey Lurie (L) and general manager Howie Roseman (M) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I know [Eagles general manager] Howie Roseman," Scott began. "I see a big move coming. I'm telling you guys, a big move is coming. Howie Roseman always has a plan. I believe Howie Roseman will take this [time] he has had."

"We just saw what happened with Myles Garrett; he's not going to be one-upped by anybody. I think Maxx Crosby is going to Philadelphia. I think they have the player in Nolan Smith to trade, and they can mimic the same trade, and the arms race is just beginning."

Will Crosby be Traded?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We are still a little less than a month away from training camp, as the Raiders open up the last phase of the offseason on July 22. That being said, you cannot rule out a trade materializing between Las Vegas and another team from now until the upcoming season .

Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys traded edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers days before the regular season kicked off. The Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have each been linked to Crosby, and with the Los Angeles Rams pushing all their chips to the middle of the table by acquiring Myles Garrett, other NFC contenders could feel inclined to make a major swing to counter that transaction.

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) poses with general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If I had to guess, I would say that the Raiders wait and see how they perform during the first half of the season before considering moving the veteran pass rusher.

If Las Vegas is out of playoff contention, or at least trending towards missing the playoffs, by the time the trade deadline rolls around, Crosby's future in Silver and Black will steadily fade.