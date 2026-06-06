Crosby Trade Rumors Heating Up Between Raiders and NFC Team

This has been a polarizing offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have completely revamped their roster. While the reclamation project is nowhere near finished, general manager John Spytek has done a stellar job of establishing a foundation in Las Vegas.

As everyone knows by now, Maxx Crosby was nearly traded this offseason before the Baltimore Ravens backed out of an agreed-upon trade for the 28-year-old pass rusher. This week, there were two seismic trades , with two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett , being sent to the Los Angeles Rams, and the New England Patriots acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) poses with general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With those trades, specifically the Garrett-Rams deal, former NFL linebacker Bart Scott provided an interesting thought on ESPN's "Get Up".

Scott's Thoughts

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I know [Eagles general manager] Howie Roseman," Scott began. "I see a big move coming. I'm telling you guys, a big move is coming. Howie Roseman always has a plan. I believe Howie Roseman will take this [time] he has had."

"We just saw what happened with Myles Garrett; he's not going to be one-upped by anybody. I think Maxx Crosby is going to Philadelphia. I think they have the player in Nolan Smith to trade, and they can mimic the same trade, and the arms race is just beginning."

Would This Make Sense?

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It is important to note that this is solely speculation. There are no concrete reports that discussions, even a phone call, have taken place. However, based on Roseman's track record, he is overly aggressive and will make any move imaginable to improve the team. With Brown no longer part of the equation in Philadelphia and Garrett joining the Rams, the Eagles have slipped a bit in the NFC. Pushing for Crosby makes sense for the Eagles.

From the Raiders' perspective, any trade is contingent on what they would receive in return. Based on comments from Crosby, Spytek, and head coach Klint Kubiak, it appears the two-time All-Pro pass rusher will start the year in Las Vegas. Will Crosby finish the season as a Raider? Who knows. That is also contingent on where the team stands at the trade deadline.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Assuming Scott's prediction has some legs, Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick, would be an intriguing offer for Spytek and the front office to consider. If the Eagles propose a deal remotely close to that prior to the 2026 season, I believe it would be difficult for the Raiders to turn down.