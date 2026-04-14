Maxx Crosby’s Future With Raiders Revealed After Kirk Cousins Comments

It has definitely been a hectic offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Earlier in the offseason, prior to the free agency period, the Raiders agreed to trade pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 14) and a 2027 first-round pick. However, the Ravens rescinded the trade offer after the 28-year-old edge rusher failed a physical.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Las Vegas already making several signings during the legal tampering window, it was put in a bind, as the front office orchestrated those moves under the impression that Crosby would be out of the equation.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Yet, here we are, and based on Crosby's comments earlier this week, it appears that he is likely to be in the black and silver in 2026.

Crosby Speaks on Kirk Cousins

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Today, I was leaving the building, and ran into [Kirk Cousins] walking through the building," Crosby said. "It was dope, we had a great conversation. He was awesome, definitely fired me up. Dude has done a lot of great things in this league, adding him to the squad is [going to] help a lot, we got more pieces coming as well."

"The draft is around the corner , which is exciting as well," Crosby continued. "This time of the year, there are a lot of moving parts, a lot of moving pieces. Unfortunately, I've been a part of a lot of those big overhauls and changes, but it's always exciting and new to be part of something that is starting fresh and from the ground up."

Could Crosby Still Be Traded?

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) attempts to stop a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As this offseason has proven, the two-time All-Pro pass rusher can be had for the right price, so you cannot rule out a trade at any point from now until the draft. However, Baltimore's withdrawal from the trade simultaneously reduced Crosby's trade market.

Las Vegas will most likely not receive an offer as good as the Ravens'. On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly had multiple offers on the table for Crosby, and if Jerry Jones is willing to give up the No. 12 pick plus another pick, the Raiders may feel inclined to take that deal.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As things stand, it certainly appears that Crosby will be in Las Vegas for at least the start of the season. If the Raiders are not vying for a playoff spot by the trade deadline, I would expect discussions to arise, with seemingly multiple teams interested in acquiring the star pass rusher.